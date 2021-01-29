Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has shocked the rugby league world, with an imminent announcement to confirm the Dally M and premiership winner will depart the NRL for Union.

Tuivasa-Sheck has made no secret in the past about his desire to one day represent the All Blacks, with a release from his contract at the end of this year giving him time to make the 2023 World Cup squad.

The captain of the New Zealand Warriors, RTS’s departure will leave a massive hole in both club land and international level, having made 20 appearances for the Kiwis to date.

The sudden exit may even see Sheck excluded from this year’s Rugby League World Cup, with the likes of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jahrome Hughes a chance of donning the number one.

While the Kiwis ponder their replacements, there’s a number of players in the NRL who could step up to replace RTS for the Warriors, both in and outside the club currently.

In no particular order, here are the top five candidates to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for 2022.