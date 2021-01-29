AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 17: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors leads the team out during the round two NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has shocked the rugby league world, with an imminent announcement to confirm the Dally M and premiership winner will depart the NRL for Union.

Tuivasa-Sheck has made no secret in the past about his desire to one day represent the All Blacks, with a release from his contract at the end of this year giving him time to make the 2023 World Cup squad.

The captain of the New Zealand Warriors, RTS’s departure will leave a massive hole in both club land and international level, having made 20 appearances for the Kiwis to date.

The sudden exit may even see Sheck excluded from this year’s Rugby League World Cup, with the likes of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Jahrome Hughes a chance of donning the number one.

While the Kiwis ponder their replacements, there’s a number of players in the NRL who could step up to replace RTS for the Warriors, both in and outside the club currently.

In no particular order, here are the top five candidates to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for 2022.

1. Peta Hiku

Despite playing predominantly centre of late, Hiku is no stranger to the fullback role, and currently only 28, he’s got time. After a strong 2020 season he was re-signed by the club on a one-year contract, but the loss of RTS could see the former Sea Eagle and Panther become a priority recruit.

Whilst certainly not the long-term answer, Hiku could definitely provide a safe option for the ‘inbetween’ period, with some big name players off-contract at the end of 2022.
NRL Rd 16 - Warriors v Knights
TAMWORTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 29: Peta Hiku of the Warriors makes a break during the round 16 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights at Scully Park on August 29, 2020 in Tamworth, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
