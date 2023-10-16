Things are getting serious in Zero Tackle's top 50 NRL players countdown from the 2023 season, with players 20 through to 11 on the list unveiled today.

This entire list is based solely on each player's 2023 form, with some possible surprises today as players from last year's Top 10 fall a number of spots.

Here is Part 3.

20. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

It was fair to say Munster didn't have his best season, but that's not to say it was poor by any stretch of the imagination.

At times, he was clearly playing through injury, and at others, with a team that couldn't hand him the platform he has had in previous seasons. Despite all that, he still finished with 8 tries, 15 try assists, 125 metres per game, a preliminary final appearance, a State of Origin series win and some incredible performances.

19. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

If it wasn't for the last two months of the season, Tedesco would have been lucky to make the Top 50, so poor was his form for much of the 2023 campaign.

But his last eight weeks were the catalyst for the Roosters to defy the laws of ladders and make a semi-final. He reduced his overall number of touches but increased his productivity greatly, much to the benefit of his side and himself.

18. Scott Drinkwater (North Queensland Cowboys)

Maybe slightly controversial to see Drinkwater so far down this list, but he had to be here despite the relative struggles of the Cowboys throughout 2023.

The Townsville-based outfit missed the finals, but it certainly wasn't through any fault of Drinkwater. He finished the campaign with 11 tries, 25 try assists, 96 tackle breaks, 14 line breaks and 157 metres per game.

17. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Mam is only going to continue improving in the years to come if he can avoid the dreaded second-year syndrome. An outstanding year for the likely future Queenslander saw a staggering 27 try involvements in 25 games.

18 of those came as tries of his own, with his running game and footwork spellbinding defensive lines at times, while he also stepped up with a handful of forced dropouts and held his own defensively.

16. James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

When we talk about the best props in the game, Fisher-Harris is overlooked regularly. It's difficult to agree that should actually be the case though.

He sometimes gets overlooked because of the other Penrith players around him, but the New Zealand representative made 130 metres per game, 54 tackle busts and 17 offloads this season. You can't win a premiership without forwards, and Fisher-Harris is among Penrith's best.

15. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

There seemed to be a real lack of talent in the number nine jumper this year, with Grant the runaway winner of the positional award in the Dally M team of the year.

Despite that, he only just cracks the top 15 on this list, and while that's still an outstanding achievement, Grant wasn't quite at his usual level this year in any aspect of his game, although still excellent where he played a significant hand in guiding Melbourne to a preliminary final.

14. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

If you're looking for a player to be a consistent presence at number seven and hold his own, then Cherry-Evans is your man.

The Queensland captain was excellent in that arena, but barely put a foot wrong all season for Manly. His kicking game led from the front and was accurate all campaign, while his running game also at times had plenty of punch to it.

13. Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)

Reynolds was stinging from the Broncos' dismal end to 2022 this season. That much was clear to see.

In a season where experienced halfbacks wound back the clock to remind everyone what they are capable of, Reynolds was among the best. His kicking game was pinpoint accurate and creative at times, unlike anything we have seen throughout the course of his career.

12. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Carrigan has a wonderful season, and will only continue improving in years to come. I can't say I'm overly on board with the reported move to prop, but he is so important to the Broncos, and so talented, that he could take any position in the forward pack and make it his own.

His offloading and footwork set him apart from other lock forwards, but his defence is also rock solid. He is a club and Origin captain in waiting.

11. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Yeo may have struggled to live up to his usual standards in the State of Origin arena, but he was on his usual level at club level for the Panthers.

In assisting his side to the grand final, the lock forward was a menace for opposition defences, but even more so for opposition attacks. One of the game's best defenders, he was rock solid week in and week out for Ivan Cleary's side and just edges out Carrigan as the best lock in the game for mine.

