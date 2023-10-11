After revealing players 50 through 41 yesterday, today we move onto those cracking the top 40 from the 2023 NRL season.

Today's section of the countdown features a handful of players who had breakout years, one who slipped as he struggled with his own future and a five-eighth who is a walking headline.

Here is Part 2 of Zero Tackle's Top 50 players from the 2023 NRL season.

» PART 1 (50-41)

40. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

It's tough to shake the feeling that if the Knights had of utilised Best properly in recent seasons, then this wouldn't have been his first entry into a end of season Top 50.

Quality ball, and early has been the secret to unlocking Best, and over the final nine weeks of the competition, while Kalyn Ponga got all the credit, the barnstorming centre went to another level. He was also strong during the first half of the season and found himself in the Origin side.

39. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

The man they call Big Red has quickly become a fan favourite. Taking control of his wild side when it comes to discipline, Horsburgh was among the most important players for the finals-making Raiders side this campaign.

He was always going to have a vital role taking over the number 13 jersey, and while it took a while for Ricky Stuart to hand him the keys to a spot in the starting side, once he did, Horsburgh was phenomenal.

He regularly clocked big metres and tackle counts, but added to that with offloading and footwork. Expect continued improvement next year and a push to add to his debut State of Origin jumper.

38. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Cobbo has taken to first-grade like a duck to water and cemented his position in Brisbane's side throughout the course of the 2023 season.

He found the tryline regularly, but more importantly, improved his attitude and abilities in the rare moments when the tide was against the Broncos.

37. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Murray was well short of his best in 2023, despite still being one of the premier locks in the competition. His best game of the year, and the skills he brings to the table, were evident during Game 3 of the State of Origin series when he started at lock ahead of Isaah Yeo instead of coming off the bench.

Unfortunately, a Rabbitohs season riddled with inconsistency means he can't be higher on this list.

36. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Big Tino.

There isn't much you can add to say about the powerhouse forward and Titans' captain to what has already been written, but without him, you'd shiver to think where the Titans would be.

It's rare such a young player can make a difference on a struggling team, but Fa'asuamaleaui finds a way over and over again.

35. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Staggs had what could only be described as his best NRL season to date and finds himself in the Australian side at the end of the year as a result.

His Kangaroos' debut is a rich reward for effort. While his flashiness with the ball in hand was evident, and so too his try-scoring abilities with 13, he also had another 7 try assists, broke 92 tackles, held one of the best defensive efficiency ratings for any centre in the competition and ran for almost 120 metres per game.

34. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

A constant presence at the top of the NRL's run metres and post-contact metres lists, To'o simply gets the job done for the Panthers week in and week out.

Was he as good in 2023 as he was in 2022? Not quite.

But it still leaves him within the top echelon of wingers in the competition, and once you add his defensive attributes to the table... Well, you get the picture.

33. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

While we are talking about Penrith Panthers backs, you can't not include the game's most polarising figure.

For all the faults off-field, and despite the average Origin performance to go with a shocker in the grand final where he played through the pain barrier with what looked like one shoulder, you must judge Luai on his full body of work.

It's a body of work that has been impressive all year long. He had 16 try involvements, a handful of forced drop outs and more importantly, ran the ball well, taking a weight of pressure off Nathan Cleary's shoulders.

32. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Despite the incredible try-scoring form of Jamayne Isaako, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was the real MVP of the Dolphins' inaugural season.

A late call up to the side after being granted a release by the North Queensland Cowboys (who must be regretting their move now) where it had seemed he wouldn't be a regular starting option, he took over the number one jumper in Redcliffe and reminded the world of how good he was.

He started the season with a try-scoring flurry and, while he didn't finish it with the same vigour, finds himself in the Kangaroos' squad for the Pacific Championships.

31. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

It goes without saying that 2023 has been an incredibly difficult season for the Dragons' captain. While he came into the year with dark clouds overhead thanks to the uncertain future of Anthony Griffin, that turned into a full on summer storm from over the mountains during the second half of the season.

His on-field form was still good enough to warrant Queensland and Australian selection, but he has made it clear he doesn't want to be at the joint-venture club anymore, so it'll be intriguing to see how 2024 plays out for him.

