Managing the salary cap is absolutely crucial when it comes to achieving success in rugby league.\n\nClubs can't just stack a team with 20 superstars on huge money and watch the wins pile up.\n\nCoaches are paid big dollars to get the most out of players.\n\nOne of the most enjoyable aspects of each season is seeing which players develop into stars.\n\nToday I am here to highlight ten such players who achieved that this year. Moreso those who improved in a big way.\n\nRookies won't be included for obvious reasons. Mark Nawaqanitawase was not considered for this reason.\n\nThese are ranked but honestly the difference between them is so small I'd be happy to swap any position, other than the undisputed number one.\n\nBelow are the 10 most improved players from the 2025 season:\n\nHonourable Mentions: Jaxon Purdue, Jack Williams & Simi Sasagi.\nLuke Metcalf\n[caption id="attachment_219815" align="alignnone" width="696"] AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 14: Luke Metcalf of the Warriors celebrates his try during the round two NRL match between New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium, on March 14, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nIf Luke Metcalf stays fit, he probably comes close to topping the list here. He may very well do so, having won the Dally M medal.\n\nMetcalf was absolutely on track for the highest individual honour prior to his season-ending ACL injury in round 17. He had 31 points when voting went behind closed doors, and leading. He'd finish with 40 and finish eighth.\n\nThe Warriors gun had been a tremendous talent since his Holden Cup days with Cronulla. Unfortunately, injuries kept him from reaching his potential at Cronulla, Manly, then back at Cronulla again.\n\nMetcalf delivered on all potential, and then some in 2025. His season was so spectacular that it saw him recently extend his time with the club, on big money.\nErin Clark\n[caption id="attachment_221763" align="alignnone" width="696"] WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: Erin Clark of the Warriors looks to pass during the round 10 NRL match between St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors at WIN Stadium on May 10, 2025 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nAnother Warriors pick-up who has paid massive dividends.\n\nErin Clarke was signed, with little fanfare, from the Titans. His career up until now had been solid. Very solid. He was a good player.\n\nFast forward til the end of 2025 and he stood on the stage at the Dally Ms as the lock of the year, and ran out for the Kiwis in the 13 last weekend.\n\nHe played almost 100 games before his shift to New Zealand but I don't think even the biggest Warriors fan could have expected the jump he made this season.\nDeine Mariner\n[caption id="attachment_125240" align="alignnone" width="696"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Deine Mariner runs with the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Clive Berghofer Field on July 27, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nThe jump Deine Mariner made this season is hard to describe. He went from a handy centre to a blistering winger, Premiership winner and Samoan must select.\n\nDon't get me wrong, Mariner was no mug heading into the season but his 2024 season was fun. His 2025 season was unforgettable.\n\nI honestly don't think many had him in the international scene heading into the season. It would have been criminal to leave him out of Samoa's first up test against New Zealand.\n\nHis Finals series was blistering. Four tries in three games, including a double in the Grand Final. All while averaging 185 run metres in those three games. Phwoar!\nCasey McLean\n[caption id="attachment_221633" align="alignnone" width="696"] PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Casey McLean of the Panthers looks on during the round 17 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and North Queensland Cowboys at BlueBet Stadium, on June 30, 2024, in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nPenrith youngster Casey McLean burst onto the scene in last year's Pacific Championship, scoring a hatty for the Kiwis on debut.\n\nHe took that experience and turned it into a worldly season. Honestly, it all seemed to click a few weeks after he was moved into the centres, from the wing.\n\n23 appearances, up from the seven he made last year, McLean crossed for 16 tries, had 11 try assists, broke 61 tackles and looked every bit the superstar centre.\n\nIf he continues on this trajectory, he'll be unstoppable in 2026. He was borderline unstoppable against the Samoan team last weekend.\nBilly Burns\n[caption id="attachment_226934" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Billy Burns of the Sharks is tackled by Ryan Gray of the Rabbitohs during the round 21 NRL match between Rabbitohs and Sharks at Industree Group Stadium, on July 26, 2025, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nI am oh so happy to eat crow on this one. When Cronulla signed Billy Burns I wanted an enquiry.\n\nThe back rower won a NSW Cup Premiership last season but was still seen as purely a squad filler.\n\nIn 2025, his form was so good that he kept international back rower Britton Nikora out of the starting lineup for the Finals series.\n\nHe played 17 games for the Sharks in 2025. Last year he played four. I guarantee next season will be a lot closer to 17 than four, also.\nJye Gray\n[caption id="attachment_225181" align="alignnone" width="696"] GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - JULY 26: Jye Gray of the Rabbitohs reacts during the round 21 NRL match between Rabbitohs and Sharks at Industree Group Stadium, on July 26, 2025, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nJye Gray entered 2025 almost as an afterthought. Ok he might get some game time if injuries stack up.\n\nFollowing his ridiculous efforts in 2025 Bunnies fans are now calling for a permanent shift to the centres of Latrell Mitchell to ensure Gray continues at fullback.\n\nGray's stats aren't magnificent but he was Souths best player in an otherwise dire season. If you got paid on effort, Gray would have cleared two million this season.\n\nHe legitimately kept Souths in games. He was so spectacular this year that the rebel Rugby Union group are reportedly offering him huge money to switch.\nKaeo Weekes\n[caption id="attachment_226748" align="alignnone" width="696"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kaeo Weekes of the Raiders runs the ball during the NRL Qualifying Final match between Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nKaeo Weekes was really good last year. In 2025 he was nothing short of match-winning. Seemingly always in highlight reel fashion too.\n\nWeekes can count himself very unlucky to have missed selection for the Ashes tour. His name will be there come Origin time next season, for sure.\n\nHe crossed for 11 tries this year and I swear 10 of them would have been try of the year contenders.\n\nWeekes played a monster part in the Raiders charge to the Minor Premiership. If you were building the most exciting game in league, Weekes would be there.\nNaufahu Whyte\n[caption id="attachment_222161" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 19: Naufahu Whyte of the Roosters looks on during the round seven NRL match between Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium, on April 19, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nNaufahu Whyte played 23 games last season and 23 games this season.\n\nIn 2024, he averaged 77 metres, had 46 tackle breaks, and made 810 post-contact metres. In 2025, he averaged 148 metres per game, broke 69 tackles and made 1,520 post-contact metres.\n\nHe went from one of the forwards to the pack leader in the space of a season. The way he stepped in after the loss of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves was a thing of beauty.\n\nWhyte's efforts saw him in contention for the Dally M Team of the Year. I would not have begrudge him a spot if he snared one. Amazing stuff.\nEthan Strange\n[caption id="attachment_227118" align="alignnone" width="696"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Ethan Strange of the Raiders heads to the line to score a try during the round 23 NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles at GIO Stadium, on August 08, 2025, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nHeading into 2025, Ethan Strange was hardly an unknown. He played 21 games for the Raiders last year and had some big moments.\n\nThat said, his 2025 season was otherworldly. So much so that he is currently in England as part of the Ashes squad. I'd love to see him get a game in the third game of the series.\n\nHis 14 tries, up from two last year, combined with his 12 try assists (up from nine in 2024) made sure he was one of the game's most potent threats close to the line.\n\nStrange had a massive part from play in the Raiders run to the Minor Premiership. It was a huge shame he was unable to play against the Sharks in the second week of the Finals as it may have changed the game.\nGehamat Shibasaki\n[caption id="attachment_221459" align="alignnone" width="696"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Gehamat Shibasaki of the Broncos reacts during the round nine NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on May 04, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nI don't believe there has ever been a bigger improvement across the span of a season than we have seen from Gehamat Shibasaki.\n\nThe ultimate rags-to-riches story started with Shibasaki joining the Broncos this season on a train and trial contract.\n\nIt ended with him running out as a starter for the Kangaroos in an Ashes test. During the season, he also represented QLD and won an NRL Premiership. Not bad.\n\nShibasaki earned every accolade this season and should be the poster child for players to keep chasing if they believe they can. Legitimately inspirational stuff from the now world class centre.