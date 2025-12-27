Christmas has come and gone, the Boxing Day sales saw the shops as busy as they are all year, and the New Year is just around the corner.

That also means the return of rugby league is closing in.

In just six weeks, the first pre-season trials will be underway, and not too long after that, it will be off to Las Vegas to open another campaign.

A handful of big names have switched clubs for 2026, and are, of course, hogging most of the pre-season bandwidth, but there are plenty of signings who will add value to their teams without breaking the bank.

Here are the top ten.