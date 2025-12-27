Christmas has come and gone, the Boxing Day sales saw the shops as busy as they are all year, and the New Year is just around the corner.
That also means the return of rugby league is closing in.
In just six weeks, the first pre-season trials will be underway, and not too long after that, it will be off to Las Vegas to open another campaign.
A handful of big names have switched clubs for 2026, and are, of course, hogging most of the pre-season bandwidth, but there are plenty of signings who will add value to their teams without breaking the bank.
Here are the top ten.
10. Bronson Garlick (South Sydney Rabbitohs)
The Rabbitohs have an intriguing conundrum at dummy half in 2026.
Bronson Garlick joins from the Melbourne Storm, Peter Mamouzelos will be sweating on staying fit, and Brandon Smith is also in the system, albeit with an off-field cloud hanging over his head.
Garlick could well find a role straight into this South Sydney side.
He was blocked from progression in Melbourne by the simple fact that Harry Grant is the best dummy half in the game, but when asked to fill in or play from the bench, Garlick always did a solid job.
The jury is still out on Mamouzelos, and with Smith potentially suited to a role off the bench, Garlick could well find himself becoming one of the underrated signings of 2026.