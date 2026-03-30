Newly appointed Papua New Guinea Chiefs coach Willie Peters has revealed the sacrifices he has had to make to pursue his NRL dream.

It shows he is ready for the top gig in transforming the Chiefs from the ground up, ruling himself out of the race for the England coaching role.

Peters revealed on Channel Seven's The Agenda Setters: Rugby League that he was highly interested in the England coaching position before momentum started to develop for the Chiefs.

"That'll (coaching England) be off the table," Peters said.

"My main focus now is what I'm doing at Hull KR. (I) absolutely love my time here… the people of East Hull have taken my family in and we're we're still on that journey, so that's my immediate focus.

"Naturally, in the background, I'll be helping the Chiefs, and what's needed there, but the focus now initially is on Hull KR and certainly on the Chiefs when that time comes.

"It would have been awesome to coach England.

"It was something that I really wanted to do, but that job needs two-to-three years of attention from whoever that coach is to get it right.