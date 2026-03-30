Newly appointed Papua New Guinea Chiefs coach Willie Peters has revealed the sacrifices he has had to make to pursue his NRL dream.
It shows he is ready for the top gig in transforming the Chiefs from the ground up, ruling himself out of the race for the England coaching role.
Peters revealed on Channel Seven's The Agenda Setters: Rugby League that he was highly interested in the England coaching position before momentum started to develop for the Chiefs.
"That'll (coaching England) be off the table," Peters said.
"My main focus now is what I'm doing at Hull KR. (I) absolutely love my time here… the people of East Hull have taken my family in and we're we're still on that journey, so that's my immediate focus.
"Naturally, in the background, I'll be helping the Chiefs, and what's needed there, but the focus now initially is on Hull KR and certainly on the Chiefs when that time comes.
"It would have been awesome to coach England.
"It was something that I really wanted to do, but that job needs two-to-three years of attention from whoever that coach is to get it right.
"I've got an opportunity now to be involved in the Chiefs and (I'm) really looking forward to that."
Peters was highly touted as the next head coach ready to surface in the NRL, and the opportunity to start a club from the ground up, building a PNG legacy, played a huge role in turning down the England gig.
"It's a unique opportunity to represent a country and the people of Papua New Guinea, (and it) is something that I'm really looking forward to," he added.
"There's a massive responsibility involved in that and to be able to put a roster together, a staff together, build a culture from scratch, that's something that really excites me.
"I'm fully aware it's a huge challenge, but any job has its challenges, and for me, I love bringing people together. I love creating a family environment, and that's what we aim to do at the Chiefs.
"It became real probably about five or six weeks ago when, initially, a journalist asked me about the Chiefs.
"I said that… I think I'd love to be involved with a start-up club, build a roster, build staff, build culture or help build culture, those sorts of things, and then from there, there was a bit of interest at their end.
"So the conversation sort of started and naturally, behind the scenes, it's the family that I was most concerned about, making sure that this was the right decision for all of us.
"Once we decided, this is the opportunity that we want to take, it was a no-brainer for us.
"It was a job that I wanted… We sort of went after it in a sense, but the Chiefs wanted me and I believe it's a win-win."
The Hull KR coach turned the franchise from a cellar-dwelling club to world champions in a matter of three years that he had at the helm.
He will depart Hull at the end of the year, saying farewell to his time in the Northern Hemisphere before making his way down to Papua New Guinea for a fresh challenge.
Peters now faces the uphill battle of building a squad ready to compete at the highest standard before they start preseason training in November next year.