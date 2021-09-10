Finals footy. The most exciting time of the year.

Although this finals series has a real feel of "top four and the rest" about it, what a top four we have.

The general feeling is that the Storm and Panthers are a slight step above the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles, however very few are willing to completely rule out an upset in Week 1.

If the Rabbitohs, who are a very capable team, can cause the boil over then the grand final re-match we've all been expecting since October 26th last year doesn't happen... Or at least, not in the grand final.

Looking at the sides on paper there is so little between them.

Obviously, they're going to be the elite sides given they finished in the top four, however man for man across the park, these look tighter than ever.

On the night either of the clashes may come down to a big play. Perhaps a bounce of the ball? A refereeing decision (touch wood that it doesn't) or most likely of all a head to head battle.

There are some mouth-watering one-on-one battles, but for me, one stands out as absolutely vital.

Jarome Luai vs Cody Walker.

The one-on-one battle between two State of Origin pivots.

Two men who partner brilliant, also Origin-winning halves, who are often overlooked. Yet two men who have delivered more than their fair share of match-winning performances in 2021.

In one corner, you have the veteran. Cody Walker at 31 has 139 games of experience to his name. Four Origins. Three straight preliminary finals

I did rough sums and I have him pushing Tom Trbjoevic all the way for the Dally M medal.

Before Tom Trbojevic ridiculous last three weeks of footy, I had Walker crowned the Dally M medallist. Done deal. I was so sure his efforts had him home and dry.

12 tries, a ridiculous and record-breaking 33 try assists, 14 forced dropouts, an eye-watering 43 line-break assists. That's the 2021 Cody Walker has produced.

In the other corner, the upstart. The youngster. Jarome Luai.

The 24-year-old with just the 57 games to his name. One finals series that saw him take his team to a decider. Two Origins for two victories. He helped deliver the Origin Shield back to the sky blue state.

His 2021 stats have seen him score twice, deliver 18 forced dropouts, lay on 18 tries and assist 21 line breaks.

Compared to any other five-eighth in any other season, those stats more than stand up.

He has filled his role perfectly this season (and last) and his halves partnership with Nathan Cleary is arguably the best in the game. Top three at worst.

Both of these players present as genuine match winners. In any game. Ever.

They both enter the finals series in brilliant form.

The stats say Walker gets the job done on Saturday night but there's one tiny aspect I just can't ignore; the feeling that Cody Walker struggles in the big games.

Against the top two teams (Storm and Panthers) in 2021 the Bunnies are zero and four. They copped 50 points twice.

Sure they may be batting at 100 per cent against every other side but to win the title you'd assume they must go through either Penrith or Melbourne at some stage.

South Sydney cannot beat Penrith unless Cody Walker has an eight out of ten game, or better.

He's the ace for his side. Latrell Mitchell is out and as good as Reynolds is, but he doesn't have the explosive, game-winning moment in him that Walker does.

Luai only has to do his part to help see Penrith home. Cleary is the main man. That's not to say Luai won't contribute, but whereas he can play well and still win, Cody Walker must play at his very best.

Players at this level seem to be able to ignore pressure. Some even thrive on it.

The fact is the fate of the red and green's title charge falls on the brilliant shoulders of Cody Walker.

He's fallen short, three times in a row, at the final hurdle.

Although he wasn't the worst player on the park in any of the preliminary finals, he certainly wasn't best on ground either.

The best players stand up and perform best on the biggest stage.

This is a huge stage and only if Walker can deliver a comprehensive win over his opposite number will he put his side in the position to win this game.

I'm backing Walker to have a brilliant game. His stats are just too good to doubt him. 33 try assists! 43 line-break assists!

Unfortunately for those wearing Rabbit ears on Saturday night, Luai will have an equally productive game.

Without Walker easily outpointing Luai, the Panthers just have too much all over the park.

Panthers by 10.