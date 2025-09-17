The Brisbane Broncos will reportedly have Brendan Piakura available for the preliminary final.

The second-rower was scrubbed out of the second half of Brisbane's qualifying final win over the Canberra Raiders on Sunday afternoon due to a suspected facial fracture.

If confirmed, Piakura, who was overlooked at the start of the season in favour of Jack Gosiewski but has played a more prominent role for Michael Maguire's side as the season has progressed, would have been looking at potentially a month or more on the sidelines.

However, according to AAP, he has been cleared by a specialist after consultation on the injury and will now be on track to play in the preliminary final.

The Broncos will host their preliminary final on Sunday, September 28, at Suncorp Stadium against either the Penrith Panthers or Canterbury Bulldogs, with the winners to advance to the grand final the following Sunday at Homebush.

The Broncos outfit to take on the winners of the semi-final will have at least two changes, with Billy Walters' season over due to an ACL problem, and Patrick Carrigan suspended after a high shot, which saw a Grade 2 charge levelled against him.

Xavier Willison is likely to be the replacement for Carrigan after the club confirmed on Monday he would be fit to return from a broken arm, while Adam Reynolds will slot back into the team for Walters, with Ben Hunt shuffling from halfback to five-eighth.

There is also an outside chance Ezra Mam would be fit, at which point Hunt could find himself back at dummy half.

The same AAP report suggested Selwyn Cobbo is also back training and could push for selection in the preliminary final, with the extra week in between games a lifesaver for the Broncos.

The Canberra Raiders, who lost to Brisbane, have just six days to turn it around before hosting the Cronulla Sharks for the right to play the Melbourne Storm in the other preliminary final.