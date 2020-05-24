Earlier this week we were treated to the re-release of the NRL 2020 fixtures.

A shortened competition with a completely reworked set of fixtures that has left some fans smiling and others cursing their luck.

Roosters supremo Nick Politis was quick to rubbish the newly released schedule forcing every NRL fan not wearing red, white and blue to reach for their tiny violins in a show of solidarity for the traditional underdog club.

The rejig of the fixtures have seemingly benefited some clubs, with Fox Sports even ranking the ease of schedule.

On paper, sure some teams look to have a slightly easier draw than others, as is with literally any set of fixtures in any league in any sport in any nation on earth. Even those leagues (such as the Premier League) where every team players the other twice, shorter turnarounds, weather conditions, travel etc all come into affect and either advantage of disadvantage someone.

In these uncertain times though and given that it’s the end of May and we’re all but restarting the competition, I’d go so far as to say the draw means very little in reality.

In regular seasons I always like to draw a powerhouse in the first round. As a Sharks fan, we haven’t won in round one since TV started broadcasting in colour.

I’d much rather drop a round one stinker to the Bunnies or Storm than lose a game against a seemingly lesser team.

Round one is usually an absolute lottery. You never know what you’re going to get. Tipping nightmare!

Make no mistake, although we’re playing round three next Thursday, this is round one all over again.

Typically it takes team a month to really find their groove in normal conditions let alone the stop start nature of 2020. Don’t forget teams usually enter competition on the back of two trial games and months of specified training.

Yes they’re not starting fresh this time after having that pre-season, however the break will stunt momentum.

It’s also worth remembering that players have only just returned to contact training. Group training even.

During our chat with Sharks prop Toby Rudolf on Fins Up he mentioned that he had a personal training schedule to keep to.

Being that he was a younger player trying to establish himself as a regular first grader you better believe he was doing everything asked of him. A senior player with kids and nothing to prove can probably be forgiven for not pressing the foot to the floor in every self session.

We really have NO idea what to expect this weekend.

It’s not as though teams can rely on home ground advantage either. The large majority of teams will be playing in neutral venues. No team will enjoy a home crowd urging them on and providing that extra energy for that game winning tackle or run.

Yes some teams have drawn “easier” clubs to play twice. You’d obviously rather see the Titans twice in your upcoming games over the Storm, but who is to say that the Titans won’t come out as a completely different side post break?

Who knows what the Warriors will produce after being shown tremendous support by family, fans and the general public? I’d be shocked if they don’t run out in round three a far grittier team than the opening fortnight.

Souths will play their next two games without Cody Walker. Fifita will be missing for the Broncos. Morgan for the Cowboys.

You’d have to believe both Fifita and Morgan would likely have been available under normal circumstances given they opted for surgery during the break. Walker’s case probably wouldn’t have come to light in the middle of a season. Releasing the video seems like the act of someone bored and looking for a pay day in uncertain times.

Then there’s Nathan Cleary who will be missing for the Panthers resumption after a series of almost comical incidents. Penrith were flying prior to the break yet now have to re-start sans their star halfback.

The first two or three weeks of a regular season are usually a write off. How many times have the Dragons lead the competition after a month only to miss finals?

We’re looking at five or six rounds being irregular in a shortened competition.

I don’t see the fixtures playing a large role in deciding finals contenders this season at all.

Sure, again, you’d rather be playing a team well out of finals contention come the final round if you need a win to play finals yourself, but how is that different to any other season?

It’s not like the NRL has ever team play each other twice in a regular season.

Then there’s heavily disruptive Origin period not being a factor in 2020. That’s a genuine game changer and has derailed title challenges mid-season in the past.

There are way too many factors in 2020 to treat this as a regular season.

Uncle Nick, let’s just enjoy some RUGBY LEAGUE!!!