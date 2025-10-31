Former Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers and Dolphins forward Tevita Pangai Junior has informed the Warrington Wolves he will not be joining the club in 2026.

The former NRL forward was originally announced as a signing for the club in July, having spent 2025 at the Catalans Dragons in a change of scenery for the once-retired enforcer.

In a statement, Warrington confirmed Pangai Junior would not be joining the club, and that they were disappointed.

"Tevita Pangai Jr has recently informed the club of his decision not to join for the 2026 season," the club wrote.

"While we are disappointed, the club accepts his decision, as we remain committed to building a squad of players who are fully invested in the club and its ambitions."

The 29-year-old had previously retired from the NRL after his stint at the Bulldogs for a chance at boxing, and it's now unclear where his future lies.

It's unlikely he will head back to boxing, but it's also unclear whether any Australian clubs would take him on if he came back to Australia.

Several clubs still have multiple roster spots open for 2026 in the NRL, and could speak with the forward about the potential of a cut-price contract for 2026.

Pangai Junior, who played one match for New South Wales in 2023, has 147 NRL games under his belt to go with 23 in the Super League.