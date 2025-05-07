The Perth Bears are set to enter the NRL in 2027, and will be able to attack the open market from November 1 this year as they attempt to lure players across the country.

Given the trouble the Dolphins had in doing the same to a rugby league hot spot on the north side of Brisbane, the Bears could well face untold issues in attempting to attract talent as they prepare to become the 18th NRL team.

Last week, my colleague Dan Nichols ran the rule over the five marquee players the Bears should target for their entry into the competition.

But every team needs players who aren't marquees to make the salary cap work, and to make the team into something.

Running the rule over the list of players currently off-contract at the end of 2026, here are the ten players (in no particular order) the Bears must target as they aim to build a competitive squad from the word go.