Although a formal announcement is yet to be made, the Bears are back!

Perth are set to become the NRL's 18th team (with PNG entering after) and will enter the competition in 2027.

With Brad Arthur set to be named coach of the Perth Bears, the attention will soon turn to shaping a player roster for their opening season.

A huge part of capturing the Perth fan base will be landing a big name signing. A marquee man to plaster all over billboards, membership flyers and e-mail marketing campaigns.

We saw the Dolphins struggle to land a marquee man up front. They went in hard for the likes of Kalyn Ponga, and although they ended up landing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, it was a slow process.

Perth's focus should be to put together a complete NRL squad capable of competing for Finals, obviously, but they also need to make a big splash early.

It would be very easy to come here and just list the biggest names off contract.

I've already seen half of Melbourne's spine linked to the Bears, but let's face it, it's highly unlikely names like Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen move from the Storm at the peak of their powers.

Below are five players I can genuinely see making the move. Be it for opportunity, money, lifestyle or just where they're at in their career.

Below are five, realistic, options to become the Bears marquee signing: