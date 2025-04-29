Although a formal announcement is yet to be made, the Bears are back!
Perth are set to become the NRL's 18th team (with PNG entering after) and will enter the competition in 2027.
With Brad Arthur set to be named coach of the Perth Bears, the attention will soon turn to shaping a player roster for their opening season.
A huge part of capturing the Perth fan base will be landing a big name signing. A marquee man to plaster all over billboards, membership flyers and e-mail marketing campaigns.
We saw the Dolphins struggle to land a marquee man up front. They went in hard for the likes of Kalyn Ponga, and although they ended up landing Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, it was a slow process.
Perth's focus should be to put together a complete NRL squad capable of competing for Finals, obviously, but they also need to make a big splash early.
It would be very easy to come here and just list the biggest names off contract.
I've already seen half of Melbourne's spine linked to the Bears, but let's face it, it's highly unlikely names like Jahrome Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen move from the Storm at the peak of their powers.
Below are five players I can genuinely see making the move. Be it for opportunity, money, lifestyle or just where they're at in their career.
Below are five, realistic, options to become the Bears marquee signing:
1. Lachlan Galvin
The first name on everybody's lips when it comes to 2027 is surely Lachlan Galvin.
We all know the story. Galevin's future obviously isn't in Tiger Town, and it is no coincidence that the Bears entry matches up with his contract availability.
All signs point to the Eels but Galvin's manager wouldn't be doing his client justice if he didn't hold out to hear any potential Bears offer.
They'd have no issues matching any offers from the Eels, while he would immediately become a huge deal in Perth.
Part of the reason Lachlan Galvin, reportedly, wanted to move on from the Tigers was he did not want to play second fiddle in the halves.
What better way to be "the man" than to become the marquee signing for a brand new club?
For the record I believe Galvin has the skills to become something special. I fully admit to being higher on him than most but I'm confident he'll become a real star.
The commercial opportunities here would be massive too.
I'd be confident in predicting that Galvin's name would be a popular one across the back of youngsters wearing the Bears jersey in Perth.