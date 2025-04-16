Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was one of only two players to score a perfect 20 votes during Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.

The Hammer was joined by Xavier Coates in the unanimous department as our four judges had differing views of the games across the course of the weekend.

Valentine Holmes, Kyle Flanagan, James Tedesco, Billy Smith, Sam Stonestreet, William Kennedy, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Ethan Strange, Jahream Bula and Lachaln Galvin were the other players voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

None of that has been able to change the top of the leaderboard though, where Terrell May has surged back into the lead on the end of an impressive 15 votes for his effort in the Tigers' dismantling of the Newcastle Knights.

He takes the lead back from Jye Gray who remains in second spot after managing eight votes during South Sydney's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys, while 19 votes for James Tedesco has enabled him to jump up the leaderboard into third spot, albeit 18 votes off the pace set by May.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 6.

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.