Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was one of only two players to score a perfect 20 votes during Round 6 of the 2025 NRL season in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race.
The Hammer was joined by Xavier Coates in the unanimous department as our four judges had differing views of the games across the course of the weekend.
Valentine Holmes, Kyle Flanagan, James Tedesco, Billy Smith, Sam Stonestreet, William Kennedy, Reece Robson, Jason Taumalolo, Jaxon Purdue, Joseph Tapine, Ethan Strange, Jahream Bula and Lachaln Galvin were the other players voted as best on ground by at least one judge.
None of that has been able to change the top of the leaderboard though, where Terrell May has surged back into the lead on the end of an impressive 15 votes for his effort in the Tigers' dismantling of the Newcastle Knights.
He takes the lead back from Jye Gray who remains in second spot after managing eight votes during South Sydney's loss to the North Queensland Cowboys, while 19 votes for James Tedesco has enabled him to jump up the leaderboard into third spot, albeit 18 votes off the pace set by May.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 6.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Jake Averillo
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Jake Averillo
|3
|Dylan Edwards
|Jake Averillo
|Jake Averillo
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaiya Katoa
|1
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Nathan Cleary
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Kyle Flanagan
|4
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Kyle Flanagan
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|2
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Kyle Flanagan
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|1
|Kyle Flanagan
|Dylan Egan
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Christian Tuipulotu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Billy Smith
|4
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|James Tedesco
|3
|Billy Smith
|Billy Smith
|Connor Watson
|Connor Watson
|2
|Angus Crichton
|Connor Watson
|Billy Smith
|Nat Butcher
|1
|Payne Haas
|Angus Crichton
|Patrick Carrigan
|Hugo Savala
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sam Stonestreet
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|4
|Blayke Brailey
|Thomas Hazelton
|Teig Wilton
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Thomas Hazelton
|Blayke Brailey
|Sam Stonestreet
|Blayke Brailey
|2
|William Kennedy
|Lehi Hopoate
|Lehi Hopoate
|Sam Stonestreet
|1
|Lehi Hopoate
|Sam Stonestreet
|Thomas Hazelton
|Nicho Hynes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jaxon Purdue
|4
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jason Taumalolo
|3
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|2
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jason Taumalolo
|Jaxon Purdue
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Reece Robson
|Latrell Mitchell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Ethan Strange
|4
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Joseph Tapine
|3
|Ethan Strange
|Corey Horsburgh
|Ethan Strange
|Hudson Young
|2
|Corey Horsburgh
|Ethan Strange
|Sebastian Kris
|Corey Horsburgh
|1
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Corey Horsburgh
|Kaeo Weekes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|4
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Harry Grant
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|3
|Harry Grant
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|2
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Cameron Munster
|Josh King
|1
|Jack Howarth
|Jack Howarth
|Eliesa Katoa
|Cameron Munster
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Lachlan Galvin
|Jahream Bula
|4
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|Jahream Bula
|Terrell May
|3
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Terrell May
|Fonua Pole
|2
|Fonua Pole
|Fonua Pole
|Fonua Pole
|Starford To'a
|1
|Starford To'a
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Lachlan Galvin
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Terrell
May
|15
|84
|2
|Jye
Gray
|8
|79
|3
|James
Tedesco
|19
|66
|4
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|57
|5
|Payne
Haas
|1
|56
|6
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|51
|6
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|15
|51
|8
|Patrick
Carrigan
|1
|50
|9
|Hudson
Young
|15
|49
|10
|Cameron
Munster
|3
|47