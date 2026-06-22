Latrell Mitchell exited South Sydney Rabbitohs training after only 30 minutes, raising concerns over his fitness for both the Rabbitohs and NSW Blues.

Mitchell, who was due back to face Parramatta Eels this weekend, had one game to prove his fitness before Laurie Daley could summon him for a Blues comeback to play Queensland in a decider.

Although there has been a roadblock, with fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald revealing Mitchell has left Rabbitohs' Monday morning session early, with a reason yet to be confirmed, why he was given an early mark.

It may be something as minor as load management for Mitchell, who is dealing with a back issue after pulling up worse for wear on Magic Round over a month ago.

Or, there are fears he could remain sidelined for the Rabbitohs as they look to cement their place in the Top 8 for a massive backend of the season.

After a shaky two opening games for the Blues in this year's State of Origin series, it remains deadlocked for a decider in Suncorp Stadium on July 8.

With the Blues missing the mark in Game 2, Mitchell has skyrocketed back into contention to provide some much-needed lethal attacking spark into Daley's backline.

Mitchell has only been limited to nine appearances in 2026, but is expected to be primed and ready for South Sydney's run into September.

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The Rabbitohs will face the Eels on Thursday night.