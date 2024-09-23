Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco will reportedly sign a 12-month extension with the club to continue his career into 2026.

Currently off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Tedesco has been in negotiations in recent times with the tri-colours over adding a season to his career.

News Corp are reporting those contract extension discussions were put on hold recently until the end of the season, but it's believed Tedesco will have a new deal locked down before players return for pre-season.

It puts to bed any rumours of interest from the Roosters in Kalyn Ponga, who has been linked with a surprise exit from the Newcastle Knights to the tri-colours in recent times.

The Knights are in a desperate position salary cap wise, and have told numerous players they are free to go. Despite the reported interest from the tri-colours, it's understood Ponga is not among those players.

Tedesco, who previously admitted he may at some point need to move to the halves if he was to remain at the Bondi-based club, is now likely to stay at fullback given the side will lose Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii to rugby union ahead of 2025. Both players had eyes on becoming an NRL fullback, but now Tedesco seems to have a wide open run with the jersey until he does hang up the boots.

Losing his New South Wales State of Origin jumper to Dylan Edwards this year, Tedesco has returned to something near his best form with the Roosters, dragging his side into the top four, and onto a preliminary final. He put in a spectacular performance on Saturday evening during a semi-final win over the Manly Sea Eagles, and has spoken previously of his desire to continue playing beyond the end of his current deal.

The 31-year-old would have no shortage of suitors if he made it to November 1 off-contract, but given the number of high-profile losses at the Roosters, as well as Tedesco's already large salary, it's believed few clubs would have the financial power to wrestle the Eastern Suburbs side.