There will be plenty of changes across the board in Round 23, with some clubs welcoming back players, and others out for extended periods. Here is all the team talk.

Gold Coast Titans vs Melbourne Storm

Despite the short turnaround, the Titans are expecting duo David Fifita (sternum) and Beau Fermor (knock) to feature against Melbourne on Thursday, while AJ Brimson (jaw) is set to miss. Justin Holbrook will also look to welcome the returns of Jamal Fogarty and Philip Sami from injury.

Head knocks to Jahrome Hughes and Dale Finucane against the Raiders are set to sideline the start duo, with both failing HIAs last Thursday night. Hughes' absence will likely see Nicho Hynes return to the halves and Ryan Papenhuyzen make his return to starting at the No.1. George Jennings is likely to make his return from injury, meaning Dean Ieremia will be the one to make way. Nelson Asofa-Solomona will need to past tests in order to make selection, as he looks to come back from a hamstring injury.

Canberra Raiders vs Manly Sea Eagles

Corey Harawira-Naera is set to miss through suspension, while Tom Starling will also be spending time on the sidelines after suffering a broken jaw. Jarrod Croker is also needing to prove his fitness after suffering concussion. The vacancies will open opportunities for Sebastian Kris, and Dunamis Lui, while fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad enters the frame for selection after suffering a bulging disc in his back from earlier in the season. It is unlikely that Ricky Stuart will look to recall Bulldogs loanees Ryan James or Corey Horsburgh for this weekend.

Tom Trbojevic is set to miss with a cheekbone injury, however looks keen to play out the season. The Sea Eagles are likely to rest their star ahead of finals, with Reuben Garrick set to take over the fullback duties in his absence. Toafofoa Sipley will make his return from suspension, while Martin Taupau and Brad Parker will undergo assessment this week following knocks in Round 22.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Kurt Capewell and Api Koroisau are two big ins, with the Origin-calibre pair returning from suspensions. Tevita Pangai Junior will join the Penrith squad this week and will be in line to make his debut for the club. Nathan Cleary is set to be named despite an ankle complaint last week, while Viliame Kikau is also tipped to have overcome a cheekbone injury.

The Rabbitohs will be closely assessing a number of key names this week, with Dane Gagai (hamstring), Latrell Mitchell (ankle), Damien Cook (shoulder), Alex Johnston (hamstring), Campbell Graham (concussion), Liam Knight (concussion) and Braidon Burns (shoulder) all facing niggles. Gagai and Johnston are likely to return, while Graham and Knight will be monitored after missing the past month.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Jacob Liddle and Thomas Mikaele are both set to be sidelined through suspensions, opening voids for Michael Maguire's side. James Tamou's return from injury will be timely, while Jake Simpkin will slot into the rake role. Concussion concerns for Luke Brooks and Tommy Talau will require further assessment throughout the week.

Andrew Fifita is likely to miss after being placed in an induced coma with a larynx (throat) injury. The Sharks could also be without Ronaldo Mulitalo after a failed HIA, while Briton Nikora could join him despite passing his test on the weekend. Matt Moylan could make his return, and would push Connor Tracey out wide, potentially filling the gap of Mulitalo should he miss.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Newcastle Knights

Jeremy Marshall-King has made a return to Sydney due to personal reasons, according to The Daily Telegraph. The Bulldogs could also be without Jake Averillo (hand) and Nick Meaney (concussion) for this weekend, but will welcome back Luke Thompson from suspension. Kyle Flanagan is likely to come into the halves, while Corey Allan is another possible inclusion after being a late withdrawal from last weekend's game.

Newcastle will be without Daniel Saifiti due to a knee injury, while Kalyn Ponga (shoulder), Connor Watson (concussion), Mitchell Pearce (shoulder) and Enari Tuala (head) will need to prove their fitness this week. David Klemmer is likely to come into the starting side, opening a place for Josh King on the pine.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Ryan Matterson is facing a number of weeks on the sidelines due to suspension, with Isaiah Papali'i set to move to the second-row in his place. Wiremu Grieg could make a timely return from an ankle injury, while Oregon Kaufusi is likely to be named after battling concussion.

Kyle Feldt will require further tests after suffering a jaw injury and a failed HIA. A sternum injury to Heilum Luki is likely to place him on the sideline, while Griffin Neame is also set to miss due to suspension. Coen Hess is likely to feature after passing a HIA on the weekend. Murray Taulagi and Lachlan Burr are also set to be named as inclusions.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters

Andrew McCullough will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury and are believed to be looking for a loanee to plat at dummy-half. Blake Lawrie is also set to miss the season with a broken hand. Dragons will welcome Tariq Sims from suspension, while Poasa Faamausili is a strong chance to come into the side.

Victor Radley is set to miss this weekend through suspension, with jared Waerea-Hargreaves set to come into the side in his place among the forwards. The Chooks will monitor Joseph Manu (wrist), Sitili Tupouniua (concussion) and Daniel Tupou (knee) ahead of the weekend.

Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors

Xavier Willison is set to miss this weekend's match with a knee injury, while halves duo Tyson Gamble and Albert Kelly are also tipped to miss through injury and force Kevin Walters into further changes at the No.6 and No.7. Should open opportunities for departing duo Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft to come into the side. Herbie Farnworth is a chance to come into the side after missing Round 22.

Kane Evans and Dallin Watene-Zeleizniak both make returns from suspension, while Bayley Sironen and Chanel Harris-Tavita are also in line to feature should they pass required tests.