Broncos v Cowboys

For the Broncos, David Fifita has played his last game for the club as he will miss after suffering an ankle injury on Friday night. Payne Hass may return after he left the team bubble last week. Tyson Gamble is expected to be ruled out with a concussion, with Brodie Croft his likely replacement. Rhys Kennedy and Jordan Riki are eligible to play after serving their suspensions, with Alex Glenn free to play if he takes an early guilty plea on a grade one dangerous contact charge.

Josh McGuire and Josh Asiata will return from suspension for the Cowboys. Jason Taumalolo will start at lock after a successful return off the bench last week. Dejarn Asi could be in doubt after suffering a knee knock last week, with either Evan Marsters or Justin O’Neil set to come in. Emry Pere and Ben Condon are the two players expected to miss out.

Titans v Knights

The Titans will be without Corey Thompson after he suffered a hamstring injury, with Phillip Sami his likely replacement. Jai Arrow could miss after playing limited minutes last week due to a back injury. Brian Kelly could return from an ankle injury, with Mitch Rein a chance to play if he accepts an early guilty plea for a grade one dangerous throw.

The Knights enter this game on a five-day turnaround, with Kurt Mann set to return from suspension. This will push Chris Randall out of the side. Bradman Best and Edrick Lee are both set to return, but Lachlan Fitzgibbon is in doubt after leaving last week’s game in the second half due to a leg injury.

Rabbitohs v Roosters

The Rabbitohs will be without Jaydn Su’A after he took the early guilty plea for a grade two careless high tackle, with Tevita Tatola or Patrick Mago to come in. Dane Gagai will return from suspension, with Steven Marsters set to be dropped after a poor performance against the Bulldogs.

The Roosters will see multiple players return, with James Tedesco, Jake Friend and Sio Siua Taukeiaho to be named after being rested last week. Boyd Cordner is still in doubt due to concussion.

Bulldogs v Panthers

Tim Lafai will miss for the Bulldogs after being served a one-week suspension for a grade two dangerous high tackle. Marcelo Montoya or Kerrod Holland are in line to replace him. Lachlan Lewis is expected to miss after failing his gameday HIA, with Brandon Wakeham or Jack Cogger to replace him. Chris Smith is in doubt after copping a heavy knock last weekend.

After securing the minor premiership, Penrith will look to give some minutes to fringe players and limit the impact on key players. Api Koroisau, James Tamou and Zane Tetevano will all return after being rested. Dylan Edwards is in doubt after leaving the game due to a minor leg injury. Charlie Staines and Malakai Watene-Zelezniak are unavailable after suffering hamstring injuries in training last week.

Sharks v Raiders

Shaun Johnson suffered an achillies injury last week and will miss for the Sharks, with Braydon Trindall his likely replacement. Wade Graham will return from suspension and will come in for Royce Hunt, after he suffered a knee injury. Josh Dugan is also in doubt due to a knee injury, with Teig Wilton or Billy Margoulias chances to come into the side.

The Raiders have multiple injuries heading into this game, with George Williams (HIA), Josh Papalii (nose), John Bateman (elbow), Elliott Whitehead (HIA/ribs) and Semi Valemei (HIA) all in doubt. Jarrod Crocker will be fit to play, with Sia Soliola also set to return before finals.

Tigers v Eels

David Nofoaluma (hip) and Josh Aloiai (knee) are both going to miss for the Tigers. Both have been cleared of serious injuries however. Sam McIntyre, Russell Packer and Matt Eisenhuth will all be monitored due to HIA. Luke Brooks will return from suspension, with Josh Reynolds set to miss.

Clint Gutherson is in doubt for the Eels after a knock to the leg against the Broncos. Andrew Davey is in doubt due to an ankle injury with Brad Takairangi, Stefano Utoikamanu or Daniel Alvaro his replacement. Junior Paulo and Michael Jennings are free to play after both recieving fines.

Warriors v Sea Eagles

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Scheck will miss after suffering a hamstring injury against the Raiders, with rookie Paul Turner his possible replacement. Patrick Herbert could return from a hamstring injury, while Jazz Tevaga will need to pass protocols to play.

Manly will be without Tom Trbojevic for the final game of the season after he suffered a shoulder injury. Tevita Funa will likely start at fullback, with Reuben Garrick coming onto the wing pending on his fitness. Addin Fonua-Blake could return from a knee injury.

Dragons v Storm

Ben Hunt will miss for the Dragons after suffering a quad injury last week. Trent Merrin is a possible chance to return from a hamstring injury.

The Storm have locked up second position and could rest players before the finals. Suliasi Vunivalu will miss due to a hamstring injury, which could allow Ricky Leutele to make his Storm debut. Christian Welch will return, while Kenny Bromwich and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui are both in doubt to play. Dale Finucane and Ryan Papenhuyzen are outside chances to return.