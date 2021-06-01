St George Illawarra vs Brisbane Broncos

In what is perhaps the biggest selection news of the weekend, The Daily Telegraph reports that forward Jack de Belin could make his long-awaited comeback for the Saints this week, with the 30-year-old tipped to be named on the bench. The former Origin lock will be a reinforcement for Tariq Sims, who is set for representative football with NSW. Ben Hunt was not included in the Maroons’ setup and will feature in the Red V on Thursday. Mikaele Ravalawa and Josh Kerr return from suspensions, while Matt Dufty could make an early return following a shoulder injury. Max Feagai is also in contention for a return after recovering from concussion.

The Broncos lose Payne Haas and Xavier Coates to Origin, but managed to hold Tevita Pangai Junior, who failed to make the cut for the Blues. Kevin Walters will welcome back Jordan Riki, Matt Lodge and Tyson Gamble from suspension, with the latter likely to force Anthony Milford back out of the side. After making his debut last week, TC Robati could remain on the bench, while Rhys Kennedy is still required to prove his fitness. Nine News’ Adam Jackson reports Selwyn Cobbo is in line to make his debut, while Alex Glenn is also in the frame to return.

Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers

Wests lose Joe Ofahengaue to Origin and could be without Luciano Leilua through suspension, who is looking to appeal his charge. Michael Maguire will need to move magnets up front, with Shawn Blore in the frame to start. Joey Leilua will likely return from suspension, while Jacob Liddle is still required to prove his fitness after requiring a HIA last weekend.

Origin selection comes at a cost of being a dominant force in the league, with Penrith losing seven players to state football selection. Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Jarome Luai, Brian To’o, Liam Martin and Kurt Capewell have all been selected, while Api Koroisau will also miss after being handed the No.18 jumper for the Blues. Will also miss Moses Leota through suspension but could welcome back fullback Dylan Edwards, who is still required to prove his fitness after battling a hamstring complaint. Stephen Crichton could remain in the No.1 should Edwards remain sidelined and will take kicking duties in Cleary’s absence. Matt Burton will move into his traditional halves role, pairing with Tyrone May. Taylan May will play with his brother as he likely finds a place at centre. Mitch Kenny returns to the dummy-half duties.

Melbourne Storm vs Gold Coast Titans

Harry Grant, Josh Addo-Carr, Cameron Munster and Christian Welch head to Origin camp, while Felise Kaufusi will either be sidelined for a tripping charge or lining up in Maroon. Ryley Johns will hold his place in the halves, while Dean Ieremia will take up a wing spot. Also facing injuries, with Tom Eisenhuth failing a HIA last week against the Broncos and Brandon Smith also battling a head knock, with the pair still required to be cleared to play.

Titans quartet David Fifita, AJ Brimson, Moeaki Fotuaika and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will link up for the Maroons. Will welcome Tyrone Peachey back from suspension, while Beau Fermor could miss due to a hamstring injury. Ash Taylor could force his way back into the halves as he looks to return from injury. The Daily Telegraph suggests second-string fullback Jayden Campbell is tipped to make his debut and would either find a place in the No.1 or on the wing should Phillip Sami be handed the fullback duties. Patrick Herbert should be in the clear to play despite a HIA last week.

Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels

Newcastle will welcome Jake Clifford for his first game after making a switch from North Queensland on the weekend. Clifford would take over from Kurt Mann, who is set to miss due to a leg injury that kept him out of last week’s side. Kalyn Ponga is lost to the Maroons and Daniel Saifiti to the Blues. A last-minute injury to Tyson Frizell has sidelined the Origin star, while Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Tex Hoy required HIAs against Manly on Sunday. Hoy will be required at fullback to hold down the fort in place of Ponga of fit. Dominic Young and Jack Johns are in the frame for selection.

Lose Junior Paulo and Reed Mahoney to Origin and manage to keep Clint Gutherson, which is a big boost for the Eels. Joey Lussick will take on dummy-half in Mahoney’s absence, while Dylan Brown returns from serving his suspension and will move Jakob Arthur wider. Reagan Campbell-Gillard also returns from his ban, while Marata Niukore is also pressing for selection.