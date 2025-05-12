Former Penrith Panthers outside back Taylan May has broken his silence on his NRL future, coinciding with rumours emerging linking him with a Sydney NRL club.

One of the most talented young outside backs in rugby league, May appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers and represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed earlier in the year that 'he's free to play' once again and make his long-awaited return after all domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

Inching closer to returning to the field with his management reaching out and making inquiries to a few NRL teams, rumours have emerged that May is in the sights of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, whose outside backs stocks have been depleted this season due to injury.

"There is a little whisper around town that Taylan May could be in the sights of the Rabbitohs with Wayne Bennett as the man that could help him," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"I don't think there would be too many better people that would help Taylan May re-establish a career if it was at Bunnies and I wouldn't be surprised if they had a look at him."

The links to the Rabbitohs come as the Samoan international said that his preference is to play at the Wests Tigers alongside older brother Terrell May, but is happy to take the field for any team that grants him an opportunity.

"Yeah 100 per cent - I will play next week," he told 9News.

"Not the way I am now and truly trying to be, that's just me being honest, I wouldn't lie ... there's no risk, no way.

"I'll just put it out there, I honestly wanna play with my brother.

"He's spoke about that in the media and it will be a dream come true, not just for us but for my family. Playing with him would light a bigger fire inside me.

"You've got to come to reality, it's not always gonna fall your way. If it doesn't, I'd definitely go to another team, whoever wants me."