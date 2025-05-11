Samoan international and former Penrith Panthers outside back Taylan May is reportedly closer to making a return to the NRL after he underwent treatment for mental health issues at a private facility.

One of the most talented young outside backs in rugby league, May appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers and represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed earlier in the year that 'he's free to play' once again and make his long-awaited return after all domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

After his player manager Ahmad Merhi confirmed in April that he decided to put his rugby league career on hold to deal with personal issues, May is inching closer to returning to the field.

As reported by News Corp, May's management has reached out and made inquiries to a few clubs to see if they were interested in signing the Samoan international.

Earlier in the year, Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau opened up about the potential of May joining the club and linking up with his older brother Terrell May, who has been one of the best players at the club and in the competition.

Endorsing a possible move, Koroisau stated that he would "definitely" be open to seeing his former Penrith teammate join the club, especially with Justin Olam being medically retired and forced to end his rugby league career.

"Definitely," Koroisau said when asked if he was open to seeing Taylan May return to the field and sign with the Wests Tigers.

"He's an incredible player. He's (had it) pretty hard off the field at the time but it sort of is what it is at the moment and the club will execute that if needed.

"It's hard to come by these kind of guys. He works out in the backfield and you need that from your wingers these days and he's that quick - some of that speed you can't teach.

"I'm sure there's a few clubs going for him so we'll see what happens."

Asked if it would be challenging for him to return to his prime, Koroisau revealed that he could see the 23-year-old return to the elite level he once had at the Panthers sooner rather than later.

"A lot of that has to do with muscle memory as well," Koroisau added.

"He's been to that level before, it's not like he's trying to reach that level for the first time.

"He works really hard off the field, so I don't think it would take him that long to get back."