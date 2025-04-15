Former Penrith Panthers outside back and Samoan international Taylan May has decided to put his NRL career on hold for the time being as he prioritises his mental health.

One of the most talented young outside backs in rugby league, May appeared in 30 matches for the Penrith Panthers and represented Samoa at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) before his career came to a halt following an alleged off-field incident.

Previously stood down by the NRL, ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys confirmed that 'he's free to play' and make his long-awaited return after all domestic violence charges against him were withdrawn.

Since the charges against him were dropped at a court hearing, reports have suggested that the Wests Tigers are among several NRL teams considering a bid for his services.

However, his player manager Ahmad Merhi has now confirmed that the Samoan international has put his NRL career on hold and is under treatment to deal with some personal issues.

“He's had some struggles he needs to deal with and he's getting help,” May's manager Ahmad Merhi told The Daily Telegraph.

“Taylan is taking some time out away from the game to get himself right.

“We sat down and had a discussion about taking the right steps moving forward.”

Recently, Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau opened up the potential of May joining the club and linking up with his older brother Terrell May, who has not only been one of the best players at the club but also in the competition.

Endorsing a possible move, Koroisau stated that he would "definitely" be open to seeing his former Penrith teammate join the club, especially with Justin Olam being medically retired and forced to end his rugby league career.

"Definitely," Koroisau said when asked if he was open to seeing Taylan May return to the field and sign with the Wests Tigers.

"He's an incredible player. He's (had it) pretty hard off the field at the time but it sort of is what it is at the moment and the club will execute that if needed.

"It's hard to come by these kind of guys. He works out in the backfield and you need that from your wingers these days and he's that quick - some of that speed you can't teach.

"I'm sure there's a few clubs going for him so we'll see what happens."

Asked if it would be challenging for him to return to his prime, Koroisau revealed that he could see the 23-year-old get back to the elite level he once had at the Panthers sooner rather than later.

"A lot of that has to do with muscle memory as well," Koroisau added.

"He's been to that level before, it's not like he's trying to reach that level for the first time.

"He works really hard off the field, so I don't think it would take him that long to get back."