Canberra Raiders head coach Ricky Stuart has advised Craig Bellamy to put himself first after it was revealed this week that the Melbourne coach had been diagnosed with a neurological degenerative disorder.

The Storm provided no further information in their statement, other than to confirm Bellamy's capacity to coach was not going to be impacted for the time being, and requesting privacy during the situation.

The NRL world was taken by shock over the diagnosis, with Bellamy into his 24th season with the Storm, where he has found unprecedented success.

One of his close coaching mates, Ricky Stuart, who played alongside Bellamy in Melbourne, has said it's time for Bellamy to make sure he is putting himself first.

“I know he's getting very good advice (and has) good people around him,” Stuart told the media.

“He's got a beautiful family, so it's now time for Craig to really care about Craig and put himself first.”

The Storm, who have lost six matches straight, will continue to support Bellamy in his role as head coach, despite recent form.

In a statement, Melbourne chairman Matt Tripp said the club had no plans to change course, with specialists confirming Bellamy can continue as head coach.

The super coach, who has spent the last five season on a 'season-by-season' agreement with Melbourne, decided last year to ink a two-year extension with the Storm and, as it stands, is contracted through to the end of 2028.