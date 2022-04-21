St George Illawarra Dragons forward Tariq Sims has reportedly signed a deal to move to the Melbourne Storm in 2023, however, talks are underway for an immediate switch.

Sims was told by the Dragons at the back end of last year that he wouldn't be required by the club beyond the end of his current deal, due to expire at the end of 2022.

He was also told that, while he wouldn't be forced out of the club, there was a chance for him to move on early if he could negotiate a deal.

Now that the season is underway, it's unclear if that opportunity was still set to exist, however, Nine News reporter Danny Weidler has said that not only is the deal done for 2023, but talks are underway between the two clubs to try and make the move happen immediately.

"Melbourne want Tariq Sims to be playing for them now," Weidler said.

"They want him to boost their team now, and I think that could actually happen.

"There are talks underway between Sims and the Dragons and Melbourne to make Tariq Sims (move) in 2022, which would be a fantastic result for the Storm... not so much the Dragons who I think will miss his extreme strength and utility value."

A New South Wales State of Origin player with over 200 games under his belt, Sims missed the opening rounds of the season as he recovered from injury.

Upon coming back into the side, he has played a mix of lock and second row, moving back to his more natural position on the edge in recent weeks.

He has been named again on the edge for the ANZAC Day clash with the Roosters.

The Storm are set to lose both starting second rowers to the Dolphins in 2023, with Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi having already signed deals, and with Queensland Origin prop Christian Welch out injured and likely to miss the remainder of the season, an immediate move for the Storm could make sense as much as one for next year.

Sims had previously signalled his intentions to remain with the Dragons for the remainder of the year, but given a chance to confirm what could be his final NRL deal with an early move to a premiership hopeful, the move would make sense on plenty of levels.

The Dragons could also use the move to push Jack Bird back to the second row alongside Jaydn Su'A, with youngster Talatau Amone currently playing off the bench, and Jayden Sullivan recently returning - and starring - through the NSW Cup as he pushes for a call up to the top grade.