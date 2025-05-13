This week will mark the first time clubs will have the opportunity to select players on train-and-trial contracts as they enter Round 11 of the 2025 NRL season.

Facing an injury-plagued South Sydney Rabbitohs at home this week, the Wests Tigers will attempt to change their fortunes around after a disastrous 64-0 defeat to the Melbourne Storm over the weekend.

Conceding 34 points in the opening half, coach Benji Marshall may look to shake up his line-up for Sunday's match and will be granted the opportunity to bring in players from outside the Top 30 roster and development list.

While the duration of a train and trial contract can vary, the Wests Tigers have seven players listed in their train-and-trial list headlined by former Newcastle Knights centre Krystian Mapapalangi and ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Izaac Tu'itupou.

Impressing in the NSW Cup over the past few weeks, Mapapalangi was once described by Knights coach Adam O'Brien and former recruiter Alex McKinnon as a superstar in the making but was continually plagued by injuries during his time at the club.

This saw him leave the Knights at the end of last season after making four appearances in first grade since his debut in 2022.

Having come through the South Sydney Rabbitohs (Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Cup) and Manly Sea Eagles (SG Ball Cup) pathways system, current Wests Tigers teammate and former Knight Staford To'a believes he will be handy for the club this season and is a "talented kid" with an exceptional amount of potential.

"I don't think I've actually played with him before but he's a talented kid," Mapapalangi's teammate Starford To'a told Zero Tackle about the 22-year-old.

"He played in the halves growing up, and in the centres, he can do a job too. He's got good feet and hands and can even fill in on the wing, so he's pretty versatile and he's handy for us at the Tigers

"It's good to see him here and he's someone I can bring with me around the joint and make him feel welcome.

"He's been unfortunate with injuries and all that he's gone through at a young age."