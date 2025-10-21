Dolphins star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has confirmed he will represent Samoa at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

Tabuai-Fidow was never forced to make a decision between Australia, who are playing the Ashes in England, and Samoa, who are contesting the Pacific Championships against Tonga and New Zealand, due to a knee injury.

The fullback and centre - who played a starring role for Queensland in the 2025 State of Origin series - has played for both nations previously, representing Samoa once in 2022, and Australia on six occasions in 2023 and 2024.

But he has now confirmed he will turn his attention towards Samoa - who became the first non Tier 1 nation to make a World Cup final when the tournament was last played in England during 2021 - for the World Cup next year.

That follows the decision of Payne Haas to play for Samoa at this year's Pacific Championships, a call that would now appear unlikely to change before next year's World Cup, with Samoa building a team that may again be able to challenge New Zealand, England and the Kangaroos.

Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner welcomed the news.

“We're thrilled to welcome Hamiso into the Toa Samoa family,” Gardiner said in a statement.

“He's an incredible talent with representative experience at the highest level.

“Hamiso is eager to contribute to the team's future success, and we can't wait to see him wear the blue jersey on the world stage in 2026.”

Samoa will still hold hopes of convincing Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who has travelled to England with the Kangaroos for the Ashes, to switch allegiances for the World Cup next year in what would be a further boost to their already elite forward pack which features Haas, Terrell May, Jaydn Su'A, Jeremiah Nanai, Junior Paulo and Josh Papalii.

The World Cup in 2026 will be played in Australia and Papua New Guinea, with the format reduced to ten teams.