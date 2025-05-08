One of the Sydney Roosters' brightest young players has reportedly been shopped around to rival teams as the club prepares for the arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans next season.

While it is all but confirmed that Cherry-Evans will join the Bondi-based club for next season alongside incumbent NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson, this has meant that several players are set to make way for his arrival as the Roosters attempt to free up space in their salary cap.

Already losing New Zealand international Brandon Smith to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and two days after reports emerged linking winger Dominic Young with an exit, another player could potentially depart sooner than expected.

Weeks after winning the Anzac Day Medal for a man-of-the-match performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons, foxsports.com.au is currently reporting that Sandon Smith is being shopped around to rival teams by his agent.

Earmarked initially as Luke Keary's successor, Smith has shown glimpses of brilliance in the halves this season but has yet to reach his potential fully and has struggled at times for consistency on the NRL field.

Set to be overlooked in the coming years in favour of Hugo Savala, U19s NSW Blues five-eighth Jake Elliott and 2025 SG Ball Cup Grand Final Player of the Match and Australian Schoolboys representative Toby Rodwell, Smith can officially speak with rival clubs from November 1.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, the playmaker has featured in 38 first-grade matches to date, and his departure would still be a massive bombshell to the Roosters, considering the amount of time they have invested in him since arriving in the pathways system in 2021.

The rumours of Smith's pending exit from the club come less than 48 hours after reports emerged that teammate Dominic Young was granted permission to speak with rival clubs effective immediately.

Although he is contracted with the club until the conclusion of the 2027 NRL season, Young has been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks since being dropped to the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.

While he scored 20 tries in 22 matches for the club last season, he has struggled not only to replicate this year but has also been inconsistent on the defensive end of the field.

The update on Young's future at the Roosters comes after he was linked with a return to the Newcastle Knights a fortnight ago after missing the Anzac Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons due to his inconsistent form.

He has also been overlooked in favour of Billy Smith, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia to join veteran Daniel Tupou and skipper James Tedesco in the back-line.

Several youngsters, such as Ethan King, Reece Foley and Tyreece Tait, are also starting to make a name for themselves in the lower grades.