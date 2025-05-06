The future of Sydney Roosters winger Dominic Young remains in limbo with reports emerging on Tuesday that he may have played his final match at the Bondi-based club.

Although he is contracted with the club until the conclusion of the 2027 NRL season, Young has been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks since being dropped to the NSW Cup reserve-grade competition.

Less than halfway through the four-year contract he signed with the club, The Daily Telegraph reports that he has been granted permission to speak with rival clubs, effective immediately.

According to the publication, he has been told he can leave for a new team before the June 30 deadline.

The update on Young's future at the Roosters comes after he was linked with a return to the Newcastle Knights a fortnight ago after missing the Anzac Day clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons due to his inconsistent form.

While he scored 20 tries in 22 matches for the club last season, he has struggled to not only replicate this year but has been inconsistent on the defensive end of the field.

The reports surrounding his future come as he has been overlooked in favour of Billy Smith, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia to join veteran Daniel Tupou and skipper James Tedesco in the back-line.

Several youngsters, such as Ethan King, Reece Foley and Tyreece Tait, are also starting to make a name for themselves in the lower grades.