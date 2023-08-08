Sydney Roosters icon Mitchell Pearce is set to enter the open market after reports emerged he will leave the Catalans Dragons at the end of the season.

Off-contract at the end of the season with the Catalans Dragons, French publication L'Independant is reporting that the former Roosters and Knights halfback will leave the club at the end of the season, although his future is still unknown.

Pearce played the first 238 games of his career for the Sydney Roosters before going past the 300 NRL game mark with the Newcastle Knights in a four-season stint. The halfback would ultimately request a release to move around overseas at the end of the 2021 season to join the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

He would also appear in 19 State of Origin matches for New South Wales but never represented Australia in an era that included Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.

Multiple clubs would benefit from Pearce's experience as a leader and player off and on the field. He has also been linked with a move to the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers, having confessed interest in a return back to the NRL.

“I'm still open (to coming back), I'll wait and see what happens.” Pearce told SEN 1170 Breakfast at the beginning of May.

“Obviously (I'm) getting older so you get to appreciate every season you playing at this stage, you enjoy it, I still feel like I've got some footy in me, I'm committed fully to this season and I'll see what happens after that.”

Earlier this season, Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson previously stated that while he may not return to the club as a player, Pearce will eventually find himself back at the club in some capacity.

"He is obviously a lifelong Rooster and we are obviously supporting him from afar. Catalans are playing good footy. They are on a bit of a roll over there with lots of ex-Roosters," Robinson said.

"He will be back at the Roosters doing something at some point, so we are looking forward to that when he is done at the Catalans."