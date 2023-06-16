Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has shut down rumours that the club will bring Mitchell Pearce back to Bondi anytime soon, but said he will be back one day.

Pearce has been linked with a move back to Bondi in 2024, where he would don the Roosters colours to close his career.

A former halfback for the club, Pearce played more than 200 games for the Roosters before shifting to the Newcastle Knights. The veteran then moved to the Catalans Dragons in the English Super League, where it was fully anticipated he would end his career.

A News Corp report last weekend however suggested the Roosters' great could finish his career playing as a bench utility at Bondi, however, speaking ahead of the Roosters' game with the Newcastle Knights, Robinson told the media that it wouldn't be happening.

"No, there is no truth to that," Robinson said.

"He is obviously a lifelong Rooster and we are obviously supporting him from afar. Catalans are playing good footy. They are on a bit of a roll over there with lots of ex-Roosters."

But Robinson admitted Pearce would be back at Bondi in some form or capacity when he is finished at Catalans - while the rumour of his immediate return was squashed, Robinson made no explicit reference to what Pearce's role might be within the club when he eventually returns.

"He will be back at the Roosters doing something at some point, so we are looking forward to that when he is done at the Catalans," Robinson added.

The Roosters currently have a number of ex-players serving in Trent Robinson's coaching staff including Brett Morris, Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner.

Robinson, a well-known fan of Pearce, could well have a spot there available for Pearce at the conclusion of his playing career.