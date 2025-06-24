The Sydney Roosters have locked down one of their brightest young forwards on a long-term contract extension.

Representing the New Zealand Kiwis for the first time in his career in last year's Pacific Championships, front-rower Naufahu Whyte has taken his game to new levels over the past two seasons.

Only 23 years old, he has already been earmarked as the Roosters forward pack following several high-profile departures at the end of last season, headlined by Terrell May and veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

It has now been confirmed that Whyte has inked a three-year contract extension to remain at the Roosters until the end of the 2029 NRL season, putting him out of the grasp of the Perth Bears.

“The Roosters have been my home since I moved over from Auckland as a teenager,” said Whyte.

“It's a blessing to be part of this Club and an honour every time I pull on the jersey.

"I'm grateful that this is where I will continue to grow my game and I'm excited to keep learning from Trent, working hard alongside my brothers, and building something special together."

The move to lock Whyte up comes after coach Trent Robinson confirmed that the club were in contract re-negotiations to re-sign three of their most impressive young players. Zero Tackle understands that Blake Steep is one of these players.

“Fahu is a competitor with a deep hunger to improve, and he has worked incredibly hard to earn his standing in our squad," coach Trent Robinson said.

"He's a player you love coaching because he gives everything to the team, and he's also a genuinely good person, so it's great to have him locked in as part of our long-term plans."