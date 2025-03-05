For the first time, in a long time, the Sydney Roosters are not among the NRL heavyweights.

Well, that is the perception at least.

A horror-trials campaign capped off one of the most negative Bondi off-seasons I can remember.

The NRL powerhouse said goodbye to rep centre pairing Joseph Suaali'i and Joseph Manu, who both left for the 15-a-side code.

They also lost pack leader Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, upcoming monster prop Terrell May, captain and playmaker Luke Keary and ever-reliable Sitili Tupouniua.

Although it's not unusual for NRL sides to see big names depart, what is unusual is the fact the glamour boys of the competition could only add Cowboys discard Chad Townsend to their roster.

With the greatest of respects to Townsend, himself an NRL Premiership winner with the Sharks, the fact that the Cowboys opted for an untested, young halfback rather than him says it all.

Townsend was also meant to be a reliable backup option, but a horror injury suffered late last year to Sam Walker means that Chad will now be the main man in red, white and blue.

What makes the situation worse is that Ben Hunt seemed destined to end up at the Roosters following his public split from the Dragons.

Instead, Hunt opted to uproot his familiar surroundings and return to Brisbane as he felt the Broncos had a better crack at an NRL Premiership.

It's not often that the Roosters miss out on players, let alone superstars of Hunt's potential. In their problem area too no less.

This is not me officially writing off the Roosters for 2025 mind you. I'm smarter than to put that out there.

The Roosters have made fools of us from worse positions before, but one thing looks very, very clear right now.

The Roosters rebuild is on!

For the first time, again in a long time, fans of the tri-colours will have to show a level of patience not often called upon in beautiful Bondi.

Reece Robson has already signed for 2026, and my guess is he won't be the only big name signing for next year.

That said, Dylan Brown screams Roosters recruit. A rep regular who is technically off-contract and linked to a mega-money deal.

If you read that statement you'd be rushing to place your bets that he's Bondi bound. Right?

If reports are to be believed, it's a straight shootout between remaining at Parramatta or shifting up the M1 to the Hunter to play for the Knights.

In years gone by, both Hunt and Brown would have signed cut-price deals at the Roosters and then tried to force their way out of their respective clubs early.

Instead Hunt will run out in the Broncos colours while Brown seemingly has turned his nose up at the thought of making Allianz Stadium his home.

Elsewhere in the squad, James Tedesco is 32, former marquee signing Brandon Smith looks set for a new home in 2026, and Spencer Leniu has been forced into a public denial of rumours he wants out.

I still have the Roosters very much in the fight for Finals. I placed them eighth full disclosure.

That said, if you told me you'd returned from the future at the Roosters and finished 12th this season, I'd have no reason to doubt you.

Conversely if you'd have proclaimed their finished in the top four, I'm doubting your time travel story altogether.

Patience and the Roosters aren't a well-known duo, by any means.

The Chooks have lost stars in the past and replaced them with bigger stars mainly.

Every time a big name comes off contract, you just know the Roosters will get them if they want them.

That aura is well and truly gone ... for now!

Sandon Smith looks a real talent. Sam Walker will be back. Siua Wong and Naufahu Whyte are can't miss prospects. I've heard amazing things about young Toby Rodwell.

There's four of five other names I've heard in passing also that I've been told I "must keep an eye on".

They're all a long way off yet. A fair bit of pain stands between Round One of 2025 and those stars reaching anywhere near their bright potential.

So much so that many have Trent Robinson firmly under the microscope.

Not for a second am I suggesting he'll be sacked. His record dictates he has earned a down season or two to rebuild his squad.

That said, Robinson is hardly known for his lengthy club rebuilds.

2023 saw the Roosters finish seventh. They quickly added Dom Young and Spencer Leniu. Two players who enjoyed massive 2023 seasons at the Knights and Panthers respectively.

In 2024 they played a Prelim Final against the Storm. Ultimately they would fall short but their 2024 efforts were a big improvement from the year prior.

Given the amount of worldly talent they lost for this season, I can't see a world in which they will feature on that stage again in 2025.

One thing is for sure, the Roosters will go in early and hard for the players they want for 2026 and beyond. They've already added the current NSW number nine.

Whether or not they land the stars they need is another question altogether.

Either way, 2025 looks as though it will test the patience of a Roosters fan base who have become accustomed to being the big dogs in the NRL competition.