After reports emerged that Josh Schuster has been granted permission to speak with rival clubs, one Sydney club has already pulled out of the race.

On Wednesday, several publications reported that the out-of-favour star was granted permission to speak with other clubs and would be granted immediate release if he found a new team.

Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold would later confirm the reports to foxsports.com.au.

Yet to play in the NRL this season, the second rower turned five-eighth turned second rower, has spent the start of the season in the NSW Cup and has failed to be recalled back into first-grade.

While no club has yet to confirm an interest in recruiting Schuster, teams that have the funds available in their salary cap to recruit him include The Dolphins, New Zealand Warriors, and Sydney Roosters, among others.

Set to have the funds available to bring Schuster into the club due to the departure of Zac Lomax at the end of the season, Shane Flanagan has confirmed to foxsports.com.au that the Dragons are not interested in signing him and will not pursue his signature.

Schuster, who played most of last season in the halves, was transitioned back to the second row for this season due to the arrival of Luke Brooks.

However, he has been continually overlooked due to Ben Trbojevic's good form.

Even after Trbojevic was named in the centres for this weekend - due to Reuben Garrick's injury - he has failed to find a spot in the first-grade team, with Corey Waddell earning the starting back row spot.

Currently on a contract that sees him earn $800,000 a season, Schuster had a disrupted pre-season during which he sustained a hand injury and chicken pox before being left off the plane to Las Vegas.