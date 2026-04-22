St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Clint Gutherson has reconfirmed his commitment to bringing North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater to the club.

The move for Drinkwater has been in the works for some time now, with the Cowboys ready to release Drinkwater at the end of the year if he can find a new home.

They will not push him out of the final year of his contract, but the Cowboys have Jaxon Purdue and Tom Chester to fight for the number one jumper, and a salary cap to manage.

Drinkwater, who is one of the game's best attacking players and constantly polls well in the Dally M Medal race, is believed to be in negotiations with the Dragons over a deal that could be potentially worth seven figures per year.

Clint Gutherson, who is currently out with an injury but had been struggling for form prior to his injury, has told the media via News Corp that he wants Drinkwater at the club, and has even texted him to say so, while he also admitted he will be happy to play anywhere.

“I would 100 per cent welcome it. I've sent him a few text messages to try and get it across (the line),'' Gutherson said.

“I don't care (that the club are chasing Drinkwater).

“It doesn't bother me, I just want to play, I want to win.

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“Winning is more important than where you play on the footy field and that's something I've lived by my whole career.

“He (interim coach Dean Young) knows my opinion on where I can play and what I can do and that's anywhere.

“I've said it the whole time, it doesn't bother me.

“Where he thinks I'm going to best fit, is where he's going to put me."

Gutherson has previously been linked with a move to the centres, the halves or even as a bench utility to close his career, with his explosive speed and agility gradually disappearing in recent times.

The move for Drinkwater is set at an intriguing time for Gutherson, with the Dragons axing head coach Shane Flanagan on Monday while questions remain around the futures of experienced trio Gutherson, Damien Cook and the out of form Valentine Holmes.

The Red V currently have a contract freeze for internal movements, and are believed to be ready to let others with a deal walk.

The move for Drinkwater also comes with the Dragons having previously expressed interest in Trai Fuller and Jahream Bula.

St George Illawarra's only confirmed signing for next year so far is Keaon Koloamatangi, who will depart the South Sydney Rabbitohs to make the switch.