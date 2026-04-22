New Zealand Warriors prop Mitch Barnett has revealed family reasons and a close relationship with coach Michael Maguire was behind his decision to sign with the Brisbane Broncos for 2027 and beyond.

The prop was granted a release on compassionate grounds by the Warriors for the end of this season, and with a decision made to join the Broncos, and the Red Hill-based club being able to agree on a release for Grant Anderson to go the other way, the move was agreed upon a few weeks ago.

Barnett will be looked at as the Broncos' replacement for Payne Haas, who has elected to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs from the start of 2027 in what is a bitter pill for the Red Hill-based club.

The prop's decision to join the Broncos did raise some eyebrows given his family aren't based there, but the prop revealed his wife's family are in the River city, and his close relationship with Maguire got the move over the line.

Speaking on SEN Radio, Barnett said he gave a number of clubs a chance, and was close to signing with the Knights before electing to link up with Brisbane.

“I was keeping all options open, and firstly, I was thinking probably Newcastle was going to be the best fit, but it didn't really turn out,” Barnett told SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“I was already interested, and when I got the call from Madge (Maguire), I was grateful, because obviously having him in the Blues camp and stuff like that, I owe a lot to Madge.

“It was just funny how it worked out.

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“I gave the clubs that I thought were good for my situation an opportunity, and I just sort of talked it over what was going to be best for my family, and having family in Brisbane that can help us in that situation was probably the deciding factor, and obviously that relationship.

“(I) obviously had a personal situation develop over a period of time… the club were helping me through it and it just sort of eventuated.

“The club sort of helped me make (the decision), in a sense… we didn't really know when the right time was, but they wanted to bring it to a head before the season started, so I could try and narrow my focus to perform well for the team, which was the right move in the end.

“The reason for Brisbane (is) my wife's family is there.

“I've got a relationship with Madge and the club itself so, that's sort of the nuts and bolts of it.

Barnett has only recently returned to full fitness, missing the start of the season with an ACL injury, and more games with a thumb problem after he returned.

He will have just a handful of weeks to push for his State of Origin inclusion, having injured his knee originally during last year's series where he was picked for Game 1, but was then unavailable for Game 2 and 3.