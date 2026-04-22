Tom Trbojevic has straightened the narrative surrounding retirement rumours after the superstar fullback went down injured with another hamstring injury.

It was only 13 minutes into the match against the North Queensland Cowboys before Trbojevic reached for his hamstring in contact.

It was dire scenes in Townsville when Trbojevic hobbled off the field into the sheds, with the players, crowd, and fans sitting at home watching, all knowing what this means for Manly: another lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Looking at a 6-8 week layoff from the paddock, and his eighth hamstring injury, four on each leg, meant speculation was going to mount on the early-retirement rumours.

However, the classy fullback has pushed back claims that he'll be derailed from his latest setback, and told the Sydney Morning Herald that he will be back playing for Manly after the injury has healed.

“I understand there will be a lot of people asking the question, and saying different things about that [early retirement], but I love playing footy, I want to keep playing the game I love, so it's something I won't even entertain,” Trbojevic told the SMH.

“All I can do is keep working hard. It's unfortunate, and I'm as disappointed as any Manly fan. “The hardest thing is you don't have the direct answers as to why it keeps happening. Loading matchup…