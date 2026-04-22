A coaching change at the St George Illawarra Dragons is set to fight off one Loko Pasifiki Tonga's release request.

Rated as one of the best young forwards in the game, Pasifiki Tonga, who played under-19 State of Origin two years ago and impressed during his first NRL games last year, submitted a release request a little less than a fortnight ago.

It came with the prop and his management believing he was being overlooked for opportunities at the Dragons, and that he needed to explore other options in order to further his career.

It was a sentiment that was hard to ignore as Shane Flanagan continually overlooked him for first-grade minutes.

But Wide World of Sports' The Mole is reporting that the decision earlier this week by the Dragons to axe Flanagan has led to the prop dropping his request.

Pasifiki Tonga has been named on the interchange bench for this Saturday's traditional Anzac Day clash with the Sydney Roosters, and is likely to feature with significant minutes.

It has also been interpreted as a warning shot at other underperforming forwards, with interim coach Dean Young making other changes to the team, led by Kyle Flanagan being moved to jersey 18, while youngster Kade Reed will debut at halfback.

The prop is contracted with the joint-venture outfit until at least the end of next year.

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The Dragons were understood to have rejected his release request flat, with Pasifiki Tonga able to go to the open market from November 1 this year regardless.

The chance of a move prior to the June 30 deadline this year was already slim, but now appears to be extinguished.