South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro's potential April return has been shoved back until at least the end of June after his court hearing was delayed.

Munro is yet to play this year, currently subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy after being charged with an alleged domestic violence offence late last year.

Munro was originally scheduled to face court on April 27 to commence his hearing, however, a public holiday called for Monday in New South Wales - that is with Anzac Day falling on a Saturday - means the hearing will be unable to proceed.

News Corp have now revealed the hearing has been pushed to June 23, meaning Munro is months away from any potential clearance to play, should he be found not guilty.

Munro is contesting the charges, and hiw lawyer Elias Tabchouri said that, while it was no one's fault, it was disappointing.

“Unfortunately, what has happened is beyond everyone's control noting that the Anzac Day public holiday was declared after the hearing date that was given to Mr Munro,” Tabchouri told the publication.

“We are very disappointed in what has happened as any delay in this matter is clearly against everyone's best interests, both at a personal level and in relation to the administration of justice.

“We continue to deny these allegations and we will defend them vehemently.”

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The winger was part of the Rabbitohs' side last year as they battled through injuries which also impacted him, but may have struggled for game time with the club at full strength this year.

Alex Johnston and Campbell Graham have started the year on the wings, while Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton are in the centres.

Beyond the starting quartet, the Rabbitohs also have Euan Aitken, Moala Graham-Taufa, Edward Kosi, and Isaiah Tass in their Top 30 as other options who could take up a spot at either centre or on the wing.

The hearing for Munro is now scheduled for the week leading into Round 17.