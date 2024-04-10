Another day, another rugby league story breaks and sends social media into chaos.

Manly's supposed $800,000 man, Josh Schuster, is set to go on the move after being told by the Sea Eagles that he can explore other opportunities.

Much has been made about the size of his contract, and believe me, it will come up in the below, and I believe this has had a hugely negative bearing on his performances since.

Let's remember, prior to heading to the comments section, that this is a 22-year-old kid with 50 NRL games to his name. The contract was Manly's error, not Schuster's.

We're talking about a former NSW Under 18 captain in a side that also includes Bradman Best, Will Penisini, and Sione Fainu.

With that said, below are five potential landing spots for the talented second rower turn five-eighth: