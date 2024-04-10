Another day, another rugby league story breaks and sends social media into chaos.
Manly's supposed $800,000 man, Josh Schuster, is set to go on the move after being told by the Sea Eagles that he can explore other opportunities.
Much has been made about the size of his contract, and believe me, it will come up in the below, and I believe this has had a hugely negative bearing on his performances since.
Let's remember, prior to heading to the comments section, that this is a 22-year-old kid with 50 NRL games to his name. The contract was Manly's error, not Schuster's.
We're talking about a former NSW Under 18 captain in a side that also includes Bradman Best, Will Penisini, and Sione Fainu.
With that said, below are five potential landing spots for the talented second rower turn five-eighth:
1. St George Illawarra Dragons
Without burying the lead here, I have something in the pipeline that will break down the rebuilding taking place at the Dragons.
As it stands, the Dragons have a player on roughly $800,000 who is pushing for an immediate release despite being allowed to leave at the end of the season.
The Sea Eagles have a player on a reported $800,000 who would be looking to prove himself to be the player many believe he is.
The straight swap here is almost too perfect!
Manly nails another weapon at zero cost while the Dragons gain a youngster of amazing potential and a project player for Shane Flanagan.
I'm not 100% sold that a back-rower is the biggest need for those in Red V - spoiler alert: it's not! - but Schuster is so different to everyone else on the Dragons roster right now.
The Dragons pack is ... ok. Schuster playing as a ball-playing lock brings a level of excitement that even I would want to come to pass.
Shane Flanagan is huge on culture. Despite his many failings, he is a "good coach and a brilliant leader". Words from Luke Lewis, via Matthew Elliott.
If the Dragons are in play here, I have no doubt Manly jump immediately, and so too should Schuster himself.