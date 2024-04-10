Josh Schuster's time at the Manly Sea Eagles could be coming to a close, with the club reportedly telling the out-of-favour star that he can look for another club.

Yet to appear in the NRL this season and playing in the NSW Cup, Schuster is continually recognised as one of the competition's most talented players on his day but has struggled throughout his career with inconsistent form.

Recently re-signing with the club on a salary of $800,000 per season last year, 9News journalist Danny Weidler has dropped a bombshell stating that he has been told by the Sea Eagles that "he can look for another club".

This means that the club has granted him permission to leave and an immediate release from his current contract if he can find another club to sign with.

The reports emerged after he had a disrupted pre-season, during which he sustained a hand injury and chicken pox before being left off the plane to Las Vegas.

EXCLUSIVE: Manly have told Josh Schuster he can look for another club @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) April 10, 2024

Schuster, who played most of last season in the halves, was transitioned back to the second row for this season due to the arrival of Luke Brooks.

However, he has been continually overlooked due to the good form of Ben Trbojevic. Even after Trbojevic was named in the centres for this weekend - due to the injury to Reuben Garrick - he has failed to find a spot in the first-grade team.

Two weeks ago, coach Anthony Seibold admitted that Schuster will be held back in reserve grade as long as is required before returning to the top level.

“I'd rather give Schuie (Schuster) his next opportunity two or three weeks too late, than two or three weeks too early because I don't want that yoyo effect,” Seibold said per News Corp.

“Once he's up, he needs to be ready to stay up.

“He has progressed really well, last week he was outstanding in reserve grade. We need to see that not just for one week but all the time."