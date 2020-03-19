The Bulldogs have labelled Jordan Rapana as a potential replacement for the club while stood-down players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera are in the process of responding to their breach notices, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Rapana had signed a short term rugby union contract in Japan to play under former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans at the Panasonic Wild Knights, but the Japanese league has since been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning a return to the NRL is likely.

Even if Okunbor and Harawira-Naera are not be sacked by the club, the Bulldogs are said to still be keen on bringing the New Zealand test winger to the club. The Bulldogs have enough cap space to do so also with Kieran Foran’s long-term injury freeing up room and Rapana has stated an interest to make a return to the NRL.

A move to the Raiders seems the most likely move at this stage for Rapana, but that hasn’t stopped the Bulldogs in their quest to bring the 30-year old over.