Bulldogs fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been linked to a mid-season move to Concord, with Wests Tigers understood to be showing interest in the New Zealand international.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers are considering a move for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks that would see Watene-Zelezniak join his third NSW club.

A move to Wests would see the contracted Bulldogs speedster reunite with former New Zealand coach Michael Maguire.

Canterbury chief executive Aaron Warburton revealed to The Daily Telegraph that the Tigers has enquired into Watene-Zelezniak.

TRANSFER NEWS: Hynes meets with rival coach

D. WATENE-ZELEZNIAK

Fullback Bulldogs ROUND 12 STATS 1

Tackle Breaks 112

All Run Metres

“There has been an enquiry by the Tigers with regard to Dallin and that’s all that’s taken place,” he said.

Watene-Zelezniak is currently inked to a $800,000 contract for next season with Canterbury and could head to the Tigers with the Bulldogs paying part of that fee.

ORIGIN: NRL confirm venue change for series opener

The versatile back has played 37 games for the Bulldogs since joining from Penrith midway through the 2019 season and could line up against the Panthers this weekend should he find himself in a Tigers jumper in the coming days.