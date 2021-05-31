Bulldogs fullback Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been linked to a mid-season move to Concord, with Wests Tigers understood to be showing interest in the New Zealand international.
As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Tigers are considering a move for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks that would see Watene-Zelezniak join his third NSW club.
A move to Wests would see the contracted Bulldogs speedster reunite with former New Zealand coach Michael Maguire.
Canterbury chief executive Aaron Warburton revealed to The Daily Telegraph that the Tigers has enquired into Watene-Zelezniak.
Fullback
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
“There has been an enquiry by the Tigers with regard to Dallin and that’s all that’s taken place,” he said.
Watene-Zelezniak is currently inked to a $800,000 contract for next season with Canterbury and could head to the Tigers with the Bulldogs paying part of that fee.
The versatile back has played 37 games for the Bulldogs since joining from Penrith midway through the 2019 season and could line up against the Panthers this weekend should he find himself in a Tigers jumper in the coming days.
But why would the dogs release him?? He’s been one of our best!! Keep signing wingers and centres and then release them and pay half their contracts!! We are going to be in the same predicament as we were 2 years ago with salary cap crap!!