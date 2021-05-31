The NRL have confirmed the 2021 State of Origin series opener will move to Townsville after ongoing CPVID-19 outbreaks in Melbourne.

The MCG was set to host the opening match of the series on June 9, with that game now switching to Queensland County Bank Stadium.

The switch means Queensland will now have two home games in this year’s series, with the second match set to be played at Suncorp Stadium on June 27.

Maroons coach Paul Green said it was an exciting aspect to have two games in front of a home crowd.

“It is good to have the home crowd on your side, it creates atmosphere but it doesn’t put points on the board for you,” he said.

“If it is in Townsville, I think it will be enormous. I think everyone will embrace it from that point of view. But they don’t make the tackles for you or score the tries so it’s about making sure we prep well and get our performance right.”

It’s not all bad news for Melbourne rugby league fans however, with the city set to host Origin matches in the 2024 and 2026 series’.

Both New South Wales and Queensland have named their sides for the opening match of the series.