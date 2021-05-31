BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 05: Dane Gagai of the Maroons runs the ball during game one of the 2019 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 05, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Newly-appointed Maroons coach Paul Green has named his maiden State of Origin squad, compiled of 20 players for the series opener.

A number of Origin bolters have been handed jumpers, with Eels hooker Reed Mahoney likely to make his debut on June 9 against the Blues.

Green will be awaiting the verdict of Felise Kaufusi’s suspension appeal, with the Storm forward facing a one-game ban for tripping Bronco Jake Turpin.

Daly Cherry-Evans is set to lead his state again and could be accompanied by incumbent half Cameron Munster, who remains to be battling injury ahead of the series opener.

MAROONS GAME ONE SQUAD (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

Jai ArrowSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans
Kurt CapewellPenrith Panthers
Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Xavier CoatesBrisbane Broncos
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
Kyle FeldtNorth Queensland Cowboys
David FifitaGold Coast Titans
Moeaki FotuaikaGold Coast Titans
Dane GagaiSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Harry GrantMelbourne Storm
Coen HessNorth Queensland Cowboys
Valentine HolmesNorth Queensland Cowboys
Felise KaufusiMelbourne Storm
Reed MahoneyParramatta Eels
Cameron MunsterMelbourne Storm
Joe OfahengaueWests Tigers
Kalyn PongaNewcastle Knights
Jaydn Su’A – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Christian WelchMelbourne Storm