Newly-appointed Maroons coach Paul Green has named his maiden State of Origin squad, compiled of 20 players for the series opener.
A number of Origin bolters have been handed jumpers, with Eels hooker Reed Mahoney likely to make his debut on June 9 against the Blues.
Green will be awaiting the verdict of Felise Kaufusi’s suspension appeal, with the Storm forward facing a one-game ban for tripping Bronco Jake Turpin.
Daly Cherry-Evans is set to lead his state again and could be accompanied by incumbent half Cameron Munster, who remains to be battling injury ahead of the series opener.
MAROONS GAME ONE SQUAD (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)
Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs
AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans
Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers
Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos
Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans
Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys
David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans
Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans
Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm
Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys
Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys
Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm
Reed Mahoney – Parramatta Eels
Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm
Joe Ofahengaue – Wests Tigers
Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights
Jaydn Su’A – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm