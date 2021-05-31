Newly-appointed Maroons coach Paul Green has named his maiden State of Origin squad, compiled of 20 players for the series opener.

A number of Origin bolters have been handed jumpers, with Eels hooker Reed Mahoney likely to make his debut on June 9 against the Blues.

Green will be awaiting the verdict of Felise Kaufusi’s suspension appeal, with the Storm forward facing a one-game ban for tripping Bronco Jake Turpin.

Daly Cherry-Evans is set to lead his state again and could be accompanied by incumbent half Cameron Munster, who remains to be battling injury ahead of the series opener.

MAROONS GAME ONE SQUAD (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)

Jai Arrow – South Sydney Rabbitohs

AJ Brimson – Gold Coast Titans

Kurt Capewell – Penrith Panthers

Daly Cherry-Evans – Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Xavier Coates – Brisbane Broncos

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – Gold Coast Titans

Kyle Feldt – North Queensland Cowboys

David Fifita – Gold Coast Titans

Moeaki Fotuaika – Gold Coast Titans

Dane Gagai – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Harry Grant – Melbourne Storm

Coen Hess – North Queensland Cowboys

Valentine Holmes – North Queensland Cowboys

Felise Kaufusi – Melbourne Storm

Reed Mahoney – Parramatta Eels

Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm

Joe Ofahengaue – Wests Tigers

Kalyn Ponga – Newcastle Knights

Jaydn Su’A – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Christian Welch – Melbourne Storm