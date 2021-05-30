Brad Fittler has named his side for the series opener of the upcoming State of Origin campaign on June 9.

The Blues will unveil three debutants against the Maroons in 2021, with Penrith trio Brian To’o, Jarome Luai and Liam Martin being handed their first NSW jumpers.

After injury hampered seasons last year, Blues stars Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell make their return to the Origin stage, with the pair of fullbacks named in the centres.

Superstar halfback Nathan Cleary will be partnered by Luai, with Jack Wighton set to offer his services from the interchange.

Despite battling injuries this week, Roosters superstar James Tedesco and Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr have been named in the side at fullback and wing respectively.

Tariq Sims returns to the Blues in the second-row, while Isaah Yeo has landed the lock position.

Martin has landed a place on the interchange alongside Wighton, with Junior Paulo and Payne Haas also set to start on the pine.

Api Koroisau and Campbell Graham have been named in the reserves.

NSW ORIGIN I SIDE

1. James Tedesco

2. Brian to’o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Tom Trbojevic

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Jarome Luai

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Jake Trbojevic

11. Cameron Murray

12. Tariq Sims

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Jack Wighton

15. Junior Paulo

16. Payne Haas

17. Liam Martin

Reserves

18. Api Koroisau

19. Campbell Graham