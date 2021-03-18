Suspended Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri has not lost hope for a return to the NRL in the future once he serves his ban, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

In November 2019, Xerri returned a positive reading of a number of banned substances, including testosterone, androsterone and etiocholanolone.

He was stood down by the league in May 2020 and could be facing a four-year ban.

Xerri spoke to Channel Nine recently, stating that he is not lost to the game.

“I’m only 20 years old… Whatever suspension, whatever time I get, I know I’m going to put my best foot forward. I want to make my family proud,” he said.

“My mental health wasn’t good at the time, one hundred per cent I will tell my story one day.

A word on Bronson Xerri given he has broken his silence. As I understand it, he will receive a 4 year ban, most likely within days. It is an open and shut case. Such a waste — Brent Read (@brentread_7) March 17, 2021

“It’s not what everyone thinks it is, I made a mistake and now I have to pay the consequences.”

Since being stood down by the NRL, Xerri has revealed that he distanced himself away from the game.

“Throughout that period, I was very depressed and at home doing nothing,” he said.

“Just staying home and thinking about everything, it didn’t feel real to me. I haven’t even watched a game of football yet, I haven’t even touched a football.

“At the end of the day, my mental health is very important and I’m trying to stay on top of it and do what I can.

Xerri’s debut year with Cronulla saw him score 13 tries in 22 games as an 18-year old.