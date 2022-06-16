Parramatta Eels' centre Tom Opacic is reportedly set to be chased by the Hull Kingston Rovers, with a move to England on the cards at the end of the year.

Opacic is approaching the end of a two-year deal with the Eels and as yet, there has been no noise made by the club that they might attempt to re-sign the 27-year-old.

The Redcliffe-born centre has previously spoken out about being open to a shift to the Dolphins in 2023, who will represent the town he was born in, but as yet, it's unclear whether the NRL's 17th club would entertain that idea.

Opacic, who debuted in the NRL during 2016, has previously spent time with the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys before shifting to the Eels, where he has added 30 NRL games, taking his total to 73.

He was in what could only be described as career-best form last year as he played centre and wing for the Eels during a mass injury crisis, and he has made nine appearances this year.

According to Hull Live, Hull KR are looking to land Opacic as one of next season's marquee signings at the club.

The centre has scored 23 NRL tries, but is known for his consistent performances in both attach and defence.

Hull sit seventh on the table with 7 wins from 15 games and will be looking for improvement heading into the 2023 season, with plenty of questions over their squad.

It has been rumoured that former NRL fullback Lachlan Coote could exit the club, while other former NRL players Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Matt Parcell, Kane Linnett and Korbin Sims are at the club, as is short-term former Sydney Roosters winger Ryan Hall.