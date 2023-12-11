Super League prop Nathan Mason has made the surprising decision to move to Australia to continue his rugby league career.

The 30-year-old with 60 Super League games to his name, including stints with the Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards, has secured a new deal with Illawarra Cup side Corrimal Cougars.

Formed in 1912, the Cougars are an established team and one of the most successful sides of the competition.

Mason is coming off a disrupted 2023 campaign after two loan stints with the Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls. He also broke his hand midway through the season, cutting his campaign short.

"The Corrimal Cougars are very pleased to announce the signing of front rower Nathan Mason for the 2024 season!," a statement from the club read on social media.

"Nathan's professional career in the UK started in 2013 after coming through the Huddersfield Giants academy, going on to compete for the club and others in the Super League as recently as last year.

"The experience Nathan gained across his career will undoubtedly bring a lot to our playing group and will assist greatly in continuing to raise our standards on game day and at training. We are very excited to see him in the red and green next year!

"Welcome to the Cougars mate!"

His move sees him follow in the footsteps of former Super League players Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce, Morgan Smithies, Lewis Murphy, Riley Dean and Aidan Doolan.

Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce have joined the Newcastle Knights, Morgan Smithies has secured a deal for the Canberra Raiders, and Lewis Murphy will be on a development contract for the Sydney Roosters next season.

The other two, Riley Dean and Aidan Doolan, have also made the move to Australia but will test themselves in the lower leagues. Dean will appear in the QLD Cup, whereas the South Sydney Rabbitohs have signed Doolan on a train-and-trial contract and will play in the Jersey Flegg Cup.