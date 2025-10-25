Owen Trout's full attention may be on the 2025 Ashes Series, but that hasn't stopped the English international forward from targeting a potential move to the NRL in the coming seasons.

Entering the prime of his playing career, Trout has taken his game to new heights this season and established himself as one of the most important members of the Leigh Leopards roster under Adrian Lam.

This saw him called up to England's national squad for the first time in his career for the 2025 Ashes Series against Australia.

Off-contract at the end of 2026 and free to negotiate and speak with rival teams from December 1, Trout opened up on his desire to become the latest Super League player to make the switch to the NRL competition.

“I'd love to go over there (to Australia) and have a crack," Trout told Love Rugby League.

“I'm contracted with Leigh next year, so that's my main focus, but it'll be a good step in the right direction if I do get a chance to play against the Aussies (in the Ashes).

“I suppose I'll know how I'd fare really in the NRL (after the Ashes). I'm really looking forward to it. When you start playing against the best, it brings out the best in you as well."

Embed from Getty Images

A standout for the Leigh Leopards during this year's campaign, the 26-year-old has been plying his trade in the overseas competition since his debut in 2019.

Versatile in a number of different positions in the forwards, he has had stints at the Leeds Rhinos, Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants.

“I don't really have a vision (for my career), but I want to keep playing for my country and have a nice, long career," he added.

“I want to be able to make some good investments and some good money to sort out that things will look after themselves later on in life.

“I want to make sure I work hard enough in this part of my life to be able to relax a little bit more in later life.”