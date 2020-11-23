Castleford Tigers’ hooker Paul McShane has been named as the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel for 2020.

He beat fellow contenders Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), Liam Farrell and Bevan French (both Wigan Warriors) and Saints’ Lachlan Coote to the highest individual accolade in the game.

French, Farrell and Sezer we all lucky enough to be selected into the 2020 Dream Team as a consolation.

“It is a credit to the players and the competition that so many different Super League teams are represented in this year’s Dream Team,” said Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel panellist Jason Robinson.

“A good barometer is to sometimes look at the strength of the list of players who have missed out, and there are some wonderful talents that are just outside this top 13.

“I have really enjoyed the emergence of some of the young players in the game who have adapted to first-team life so well and there are others who are slightly older who really made their mark in Super League – I think Ash Handley and Toby King are good examples of that.

“There are also a number of players who have defended their Dream Team position since last year, proving impeccable consistency in their playing abilities.

“There were so many good performances throughout the season – but if I had to choose one player from the games I have judged I would say Liam Farrell has been a stand out player for Wigan Warriors all season.

“In both attack and defence he has been Mr Dependable, with a consistently strong work ethic as is shown through his stats, particularly tackles and carries.”

Super League 2020 Dream Team